Promise made, promise kept. The teasing is over and we now have all the dirt on the 2027 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport.

“Grand Sport has always been the Corvette for drivers who want the spirit of a race car in a package they can enjoy every day,” said Scott Bell, VP of Global Chevrolet. “With the new Grand Sport and Grand Sport X, we’ve taken that formula into the mid engine era, pairing a heritage-rich design with the most advanced Corvette technologies we’ve ever offered.”

A new 6.7L V8 engine

At the heart of the new 2027 Corvette Grand Sport lurks a central-mounted 6.7L V8 engine. This next-generation LS6 block produces 535 hp and 520 lb-ft of torque.

Exclaimed Mike Kociba, Assistant Chief Engineer for the next-generation V8, in a statement, “There’s no replacement for displacement! Our next-gen LS6 engine spits out 409 cubic inches of jackhammer fury through the exhaust pipes.”

The powertrain, paired with an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, is assembled in Flint, Michigan.

| Photo: Chevrolet

Other notable features of the 2027 Corvette Grand Sport include Magnetic Ride Control dampers and Michelin Pilot Sport tires. A Z52 Sport Performance package is also available, featuring high-performance brakes sourced from the Z06 and Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires. Finally, the Z52 Track Performance package includes J57 carbon-ceramic brakes and Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2R tires.

An alluring aesthetic

As seen in the images shared today, Chevrolet is bringing back the Admiral Blue tint first introduced with the 4th-generation Corvette Grand Sport. Simultaneously, Chevrolet is expanding the sports car's colour palette with the addition of Pitch Grey Metallic.

The Launch Edition features a Santorini Blue interior accented with red elements.

| Photo: Chevrolet

| Photo: Chevrolet

Addition of the Corvette Grand Sport X

Chevrolet didn't stop at unveiling only the standard 2027 Corvette Grand Sport. The manufacturer is diversifying its lineup by introducing the 2027 Corvette Grand Sport X. Essentially, this new variation is equipped with an electric motor powering the front axle and a small battery to create an eAWD system. In total, the Corvette Grand Sport X produces a combined 721 hp.

Availability

Chevrolet announced that assembly of the 2027 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport will begin this summer at the Bowling Green plant. It’s expected to be available in Canada by the end of the current year. Pricing will be announced close to launch date.

| Photo: Chevrolet

| Photo: Chevrolet

| Photo: Chevrolet

| Photo: Chevrolet

| Photo: Chevrolet

| Photo: Chevrolet

| Photo: Chevrolet

| Photo: Chevrolet