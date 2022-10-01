2023 GV70 Electrified Makes Online Debut

Photo: Genesis 2023 Genesis G70 Electrified, front

• Genesis has unveiled the all-electric version of its GV70 SUV.

• Production of the 2023 Genesis GV70 Electrified gets underway in December at the Hyundai/Genesis plant in Montgomery, Alabama.

• The GV70 Electrified becomes the brand's third all-electric model after the GV60 and G80 Electrified sedan.

Genesis, as we know, has already taken its first steps into the electric pond. Hyundai's luxury brand already offers all-electric models, and now it's introducing another with the battery-powered version of the GV70.

The automaker held a press event in Los Angeles to preview the model, which will make its first public appearance at the Los Angeles Auto Show on November 18.

It joins the GV60 in the EV section of the brand’s lineup, alongside the electric version of the G80 sedan.

Photo: Genesis 2023 Genesis G70 Electrified, interior

The electric GV70 will be the first Genesis model to be built in the U.S., more specifically in Montgomery, Alabama. In fact this is a first for the brand outside of South Korea. Production of the model is expected to begin in December of this year, which suggests a market debut around the turn of 2023.

The model is already present in the South Korean market, where some 3,000 units have been sold to date.

The vehicle uses the E-GMP (Electric Global Modular Platform), which is specific to the brand's electric models. In South Korea, the model uses a 77.4 kWh battery (identical to the Hyundai Ioniq 5). We can thus probably count on a range of around 400 km.

Like the others in the EV lineup, it is conceived on an 800-volt architecture, which allows for fast recharging times, with only 18 minutes to increase capacity from 10 to 80 percent at a Level 3 charging station offering the necessary power.

We don't have any other technical details to share with you yet, but we can tell you that we'll be in Los Angeles to attend the show. We'll take the opportunity to get a closer look at the GV70 electric.