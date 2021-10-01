Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Genesis Looks Set to Introduce an All-Electric GV70 This Week

The electric shift of the new Genesis brand is well underway. After revealing an electric version of its G80 sedan, as well as a model dedicated to the thing with the GV60, Hyundai's luxury division is about to lift the veil on a gasoline engine-free version of its newest SUV, the GV70.

The Korean automaker posted an image of the model that will be unveiled on Friday at the Guangzhou Auto Show, or late Thursday evening in Canada taking into account the time difference. Genesis hasn't confirmed that this is an electric variant of its GV70, but the sealed front grille gives us a very good clue. Also, a statement it released accompanying the teaser mentions that Genesis is “charging toward the future”.

While there’s no word on a name for the new model, the name eGV70 was reportedly registered in January in the US. If the model is indeed headed for North America, we could see it debut in 2022 as a 2023 product. It’s all still speculation at this point, so we’ll wait and see.

We'll learn more on Thursday night, especially as regards the platform that will underpin the vehicle. Is it a modified version of the architecture used for the gasoline-powered GV70, or will Genesis engineers make use of Hyundai's E-GMP (Electric-Global Modular Architecture) structure?

One thing is clear: if a potential electrified variant of the GV70 proves as successful on the road as its gasoline variant, the company will have a high-calibre all-electric star in its lineup. The GV70 is one of the vehicles that impressed us most in the past year.

See also: 2022 Genesis GV70 Review: Second Time’s the Charm (Again)

More details on Thursday/Friday.

2022 Genesis GV70
Photo: D.Boshouwers
2022 Genesis GV70

