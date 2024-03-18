Audi will bring to market its new 2025 Q6 e-tron and its performance -focused partner the 2025 SQ6 e-tron 2025 later this year. But the German automaker made its first presentation of the two EVs this week.

Developed on the PPE platform that also serves as the basis for the new Porsche Macan EV, the Q6 e-tron promises high-end performance and strong range. The electric SUV features a 100 kWh (94.9 net) battery providing a range of up to 625 km for the European WLTP cycle; that could mean roughly 500 km here. Output is rated at 382 hp.

The SQ6 model boosts output to 510 hp.

The all-new 2025 Audi Q6 e-tron Photo: Audi

The Q6 e-tron quattro accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.9 seconds, while the SQ6 e-tron takes just 4.3 seconds. Top speeds are 210 km/h and 230 km/h respectively. Both come with all-wheel drive.

Recharging and capacity

Thanks to 800-volt technology and a maximum standard recharging capacity of 270 kW, the Q6 e-tron can accumulate up to 255 km in just 10 minutes. The charge level increases from 10 to 80 percent in around 20 minutes.

The model also benefits from intelligent thermal management.

What's more, if a charging station operates with 400-volt technology, the Audi Q6 e-tron can, for the first time, enable trickle charging. The 800-volt battery is automatically divided into two batteries of the same voltage, which can then be recharged in parallel up to 135 kW. Depending on the state of charge, the two battery halves are first equalized and then recharged simultaneously.

AC charging up to 11 kW is possible at standard domestic charging stations.

Unveiling of 2025 Audi Q6 e-tron Photo: Audi

2025 Audi Q6 e-tron grey Photo: Audi

Design of the 2025 Audi Q6 e-tron and SQ6 e-tron

Considered a mid-size SUV, the Q6 e-tron is 4,771 mm long, 1,993 mm wide and 1,648 mm high. The 2,899 mm wheelbase provides good legroom in the second row of seats.

The silhouette is a blend of sportiness and discretion that constantly interacts with creases and edges, giving dynamic shadows even when stationary. The vertical front features a fully enclosed single-frame grille and a mask in selenite silver or high-gloss black, which surrounds the three-dimensional grille and side air intakes.

With this model Audi also debuts a brand-new active digital light signature. A software module in one of the five computers of the Audi Q6 e-tron makes this form of light signature possible. In the case of the second-generation digital OLED taillights, the six OLED panels with a total of 360 segments generate a new image every 10 milliseconds using a specially developed algorithm.

Interior of 2025 Audi Q6 e-tron Photo: Audi

Streamlined interior

The interior's three-dimensional, high-contrast design deliberately places elements in the foreground or background, creating a spatial architecture tailored to occupants in terms of design and ergonomics.

The Audi virtual cockpit comprises a 12.3-inch screen and a 14.5-inch MMI touchscreen. The driver's area has a curved design, and the screen, with its concave shape, is oriented towards the driver. The contours of the curved screen are also reminiscent of the typical Audi radiator grille. Ambient lighting makes the curved screen appear to float at night, creating a unique ambience.

Especially for front passengers, Audi completes the digital setup with the 10.9-inch front passenger MMI screen with active privacy mode, which prevents it from distracting the driver when the vehicle is in motion. This allows the front passenger to stream movies/video content, assist with navigation or even find a charging station, for example.

The interior features a warm ambience. “Softwrap” extends from the doors through the dashboard to the centre console, creating a homogenous, enveloping feeling of space. The same high-quality colours and materials, some of them recycled, are also found in the seats. The materials used have been selected from a functional point of view, and at the same time ensure a clear differentiation of design between the different interior zones of the vehicle.

Comfort-oriented zones are designed with generous surfaces and soft materials. On the other hand, precisely designed control zones in high-quality high-gloss black underline the clarity of interaction with the vehicle.

Glimpse of 2025 Audi Q6 e-tron from interior Photo: Audi

On-board technology

The new infotainment system uses Android Automotive OS as its operating system for the first time. Content is continually kept current via over-the-air updates. Applications such as YouTube are available via the third-party application store, which is integrated directly into the MMI and does not require a smartphone. The store gives customers access to a wide range of applications, in categories including music, video, games, navigation, parking & charging, productivity, weather and news services.

The heart of the Bang & Olufsen premium audio system is a highly efficient amplifier, which powers 20 speakers with 830 watts of power. Four of speakers are integrated into the front seat headrests, enabling audio zones in an Audi for the first time.

Dynamic Interaction Lighting (DIL) offers a variety of communication functions, supporting the car's interaction with occupants. It extends across the interior and cockpit like a wide arc.

Standard equipment on the Q6 e-tron range also includes the enhanced e-tron journey planner. Another central element of the digital scene is the optional augmented reality head-up display. It reflects a large image plane tilted on the windshield towards the driver, displaying relevant information such as speed, traffic signs, driving aids and navigation symbols.

The image plane is tilted forward to enhance the impression of augmented reality. The focus of the human eye moves with it. This process, together with the image's virtual distance, creates the impression that displayed elements float up to 200 meters away.

Seating of 2025 Audi Q6 e-tron Photo: Audi

A good living space

Thanks to the new PPE, specially developed for electric mobility, the vehicle offers a generous sense of space and convenience. The interior offers plenty of storage space and compartments.

The trunk offers 526 litres of storage space. If the rear seats are folded down, space increases to 1,529 litres. The rear seats can be folded down separately (40:20:40). An additional 6.4 litres of storage space are available in the front trunk.

The new voice assistant includes over 800 voice commands. It can also be activated via various touch points and the myAudi app, for example. Voice commands are also displayed on the screen ("see what you say" principle). The assistant constantly learns from the user's behavior and thus supports the driver.

2025 Audi Q6 e-tron black Photo: Audi

Audi promises an engaging EV driving experience

For the first time in an Audi model, the control arms are positioned in front of the suspension arms. This translates above all into packaging advantages for the positioning of the high-voltage battery. The steering rack is now attached to a subframe.

The refined axle kinematics offer significantly improved driving dynamics. The new front axle also improves steering behavior and makes the vehicle more agile, Audi promises. Rearward torque distribution as part of a highly variable all-wheel drive system also enhances dynamic driving characteristics.

2025 Audi Q6 e-tron on road Photo: Audi

Audi also offers a wide range of functions to enhance everyday driving and road safety. These include the Adaptive Driving Assistant Plus. It not only assists with acceleration, maintaining speed, keeping distance and lane guidance, but also uses high-resolution map data and swarm data from other vehicles aggregated in the cloud to improve handling.

The Q6 e-tron also uses radar, front camera and ultrasonic sensors for easy-to-use guidance. Rear parking assist, cruise control, lane departure warning, efficiency assist, active front assist and a distraction and drowsiness warning system are all standard from launch.

Customers have the option of adding further assistance systems and a safety package as part of various equipment packages.

2025 Audi Q6 e-tron electric Photo: Audi

Finally, Audi forecasts a combined power consumption of 19.4 - 17.0 kWh/100 km (WLTP) for the Q6 e-tron and 18.4 - 17.5 (WLTP) kWh/100 km for the SQ6 e-tron.