Photo: Honda 2023 Honda Accord, rear

• The 2023 Honda Accord will be unveiled in full sometime in November.

• This marks the debut of the 11th generation of the venerable – and highly successful – midsize sedan.

• Expect more teasers and details as the reveal date approaches.

Honda is preparing to unveil the 11th generation of its venerable Accord. That’s going to happen next month, the automaker has confirmed, but in the meantime, here are three teaser images of the mid-size sedan’s 2023 edition.

These images serve more to conjure up interest than educate, so we don’t learn much. Like the current Accord, the model has a wide stance and its hood sits low. We do note the LED taillights spanning the entirety of the rear end.

Photo: Honda 2023 Honda Accord, multimedia screen

The inside image is of the screen, and it advertise the introduction of Google Built-In into the Accord for the first time; it gives access to Google Maps, Google Assistant and other apps. All of it is accessed via the 2023 Accord’s biggest screen to date, a 12.3-inch display (optional).

That’s about it for the images. It’s expected the next Accord will run on a 4-cylinder turbo engine and it’s certain hybridity will be part of the offering.

Stay tuned for more.