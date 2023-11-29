Honda is recalling over 303,000 2023-2024 Accord sedans and HR-V SUVs, which may be missing a rivet that helps secure the front seatbelt pretensioner.

Honda has not specified the exact number of affected units for each model. It estimates the problem is present in about 1 percent of the recalled vehicles. The Accords were assembled between October 4, 2022 and October 14, 2023, while the HR-Vs were manufactured between April 26, 2022 and October 14, 2023.

2023 Honda Accord Photo: Honda

In its report, Honda explains that in some vehicles, “the front seat belt pretensioners were assembled without a rivet securing the quick connector and wire plate.” This obviously presents a safety risk in the event of an accident, because without that rivet, the seatbelt might not function as intended, so there’s an obvious safety risk in the event of an accident. Honda adds that “the installation of the rivet was skipped during assembly.”

The automaker says it is not aware of any injuries or deaths related to this issue.

Certainly, the NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration), the equivalent of Transport Canada, emphasizes that a seatbelt that might malfunction during a crash significantly increases the risk of injury or death.

Fortunately, the solution to the problem is straightforward. Honda will ask owners of affected vehicles to visit a dealership, where a technician will inspect the seatbelt pretensioners. If the rivet is missing, the part will be replaced.

Honda will begin notifying owners of affected vehicles by mail starting January 8, 2024.