2023 Honda CR-V Priced at $34,790 in Canada

2023 Honda CR-V, profile
Photo: Honda
2023 Honda CR-V, profile

Honda has shared pricing and trim details for the new sixth-generation CR-V debuting for 2023. The model gets a price increase of $3,050 for the base model LX with FWD, which now comes with an MSRP of $34,790.

The other big news for the CR-V is of course the addition of a hybrid version to the offering, a first for the model in Canada. That comes with the Touring trim, which retails starting at $48,890, not counting $1,950 in destination /prep fees.

The LX is also available with all-wheel drive, which takes its cost to $37,540. For 2023 the LX comes standard with a new 7-inch touchscreen and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration.

2023 Honda CR-V Sport
Photo: Honda
2023 Honda CR-V Sport

The second run in the CR-V product ladder for 2023 is held by the Sport version ($41,490 MSRP). It adds 18-inch wheels, gloss-black exterior accents outside, whist inside are found leather-wrapped shift knob and steering wheel, the latter heated.

The third trim is the EX-L ($43,390), which gives buyers leather seats, 9-inch touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and wireless smartphone charging.

All of these trims of the CR-V are fitted with a standard 1.5L turbo engine good for 190 hp and 179 lb-ft of torque, paired with a continuously variable transmission (CVT).

The CR-V Touring is not; it gets a 2.0L Atkinson-cycle 4-cylinder engine generating 204 hp and 247 lb-ft of torque. The Touring Hybrid features standard AWD as well as a 12-speaker Bose audio system.

2023 Honda CR-V, interior
Photo: Honda
2023 Honda CR-V, interior

Given the addition of a hybrid to the mix, fuel consumption figures take on new relevance for the 2023 CR-V. The LX AWD, Sport, and EX-L have fuel ratings of 9.1L/100 km city, 7.6L/100 km highway and 8.4L/100 km combined. The LX FWD does 7.8L/100 km city, 8.4L/100 km highway and 7.1L/100 km combined. As for the CR-V Touring Hybrid, it delivers 6.0L/100 km city, 6.9L/100 km highway and 6.4L/100 km combined.

Honda is taking pre-orders on the 2023 CR-V as of now, and plans to start delivering vehicles into buyers’ hands starting this fall. Note that the sixth-generation CR-V will be built in Alliston, Ontario, as well as elsewhere in North America.

2023 Honda CR-V, three-quarters rear
Photo: Honda
2023 Honda CR-V, three-quarters rear
Photos:Honda
2023 Honda CR-V pictures
Derek Boshouwers
Derek Boshouwers
