The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced the recall of 256,603 2023-2025 Honda Accord Hybrids in the U.S. due to a software error. For its part, Transport Canada confirms that 6,632 vehicles are affected here as well.

The problem

According to the NHTSA report, the error stems from poor coding carried out by a supplier, which affects the vehicles' integrated control module (CPU).

This failure could cause the internal system to restart while driving, leading to a loss of motive power and a risk of loss of control.

Honda has received 832 warranty claims, but no accident or injury has yet been reported in connection with this issue.

The solution

According to the NHTSA, Honda dealerships will reprogram the software free of charge, which should correct the anomaly.

Recall notices will be sent to owners starting January 5th.

A second major recall

This recall comes only a few weeks after Honda recalled 406,290 Civics due to a manufacturing defect that could cause the aluminum alloy wheels to detach. In that case, however, Canadians were largely spared – only 39 vehicles in all were recalled here.