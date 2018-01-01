Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Honda Shares Images of Next-Gen 2023 CR-V

2023 Honda CR-V
2023 Honda CR-V

Over the next few months, Honda will introduce the next generation of its most popular model, the CR-V. In anticipation of this crucial event for the automaker, the company has shared more images of the SUV, confirming that the design changes will be more of an evolution than anything revolutionary.

Honda being famous – or infamous – for its conservatism in altering existing models, that is no surprise at all.

These images, we should point out, are the first official ones produced by Honda. Recall that the first glimpse of the model came via spy images a few weeks back. The new pics show part of the styling of both the front and read ends of the next CR-V. Based on reports made by those who have seen the model in testing, we can expect the new CR-V to be a little bigger than before, which should allow it to keep its title of theroomiest SUV in its segment.  

As for the headlights and taillights, they're evolving but only mildly, though we will say that what is teased here reveals a little more character.

2023 Honda CR-V, front
Photo: Honda
2023 Honda CR-V, front

Most interesting for Canadians, of course, is that our market will finally get the hybrid version of the CR-V. The automaker says it wants this version to account for 50 percent of the new model's sales. The regular version, meanwhile, is expected to return with the same 1.5L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine, which currently offers 190 hp and 179 lb-ft of torque. In the U.S., the hybrid version that is currently offered provides 212 hp. All of those numbers could be increased slightly with the new generation.

Otherwise, expect largely the same, winning formula as before, although Honda describing the model as more rugged and adventurous does leave room for speculation as to a future TrailSport version in the lineup. Time will tell.

Stay tuned for more details and teasers to do with the next CR-V.

2023 Honda CR-V, hybrid badging
Photo: Honda
2023 Honda CR-V, hybrid badging
2023 Honda CR-V, rear (lower)
Photo: Honda
2023 Honda CR-V, rear (lower)

