A few weeks back we learned of the revisions (mild-to-medium) Kia is bringing to its Soul SUV for the 2023 model-year. This week, the company’s Canadian division revealed pricing for the five trims that make up the lineup in our market:

    LX $22,595 MSRP
    EX $24,495 MSRP
    EX+ $25,295 MSRP
    EX Premium $27,195 MSRP
    GT-Line Limited $29,495 MSRP

The refreshed 2023 Soul gets reworked front and back extremities on the outside and newly standard equipment on the inside.

The new, larger grille more closely matches what we see on other recent Kia models. In contrast with before, the headlights and DRLs are now part of a single package above that grille. Higher trims get LED lighting for the new year.

In back, the bumper and lights have been reworked for a refreshed look. The red bar that used to run along the top of the hatch is now blacked out, so the effect is no longer of the taillights being of one whole. Otherwise, the rear reflectors are now vertically oriented and there’s a new shape to the exhaust tip lower down, just below the licence plate emplacement.

2023 Kia Soul, three-quarters rear
Photo: Kia
2023 Kia Soul, three-quarters rear

As before, the GT-Line trim is differentiated with a more aggressive and technical mesh pattern in the grille, body-coloured front and rear bumper, centre exit exhaust, chrome garnish extends along the back of the vehicle and new exclusive 18-inch alloy wheel design.

The interior of the 2023 Soul features a new design for the steering wheel and a 4.2-inch data cluster seen already in the 2023 Sportage. The new Soul also gets more standard equipment and features, including forward collision alert with pedestrian detection, lane keeping assist, driver attention assist, lane departure warning, the high beam assist and rear occupant alert. Kia promises a quieter, more vibration-free ride via increased use of sound-absorbing materials.

Mechanically, Kia changes nothing, so we’re still with the 2.0L 4-cylinder good for 147 hp and 132 lb-ft of torque working with the IVT (a CVT under another acronym). Combined fuel consumption is unchanged at 7.9L/100 km.

The 2023 Kia Soul is set to arrive in dealerships this summer across Canada.  

2023 Kia Soul, interior
Photo: Kia
2023 Kia Soul, interior
Photos:Kia
2023 Kia Soul pictures
