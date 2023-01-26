2023 Kia Lineup in 2023: Models and Changes

For those of you who didn't know, the Kia brand is owned by Korean giant Hyundai. So it should come as no surprise that there are similarities between the two popular brands. Several models are related, especially because of their common platforms or even under the hood, with a mutual use of the same mechanical components.

Like HyundaI, the "other" Korean auto company is well into its transition to electrification. Kia plans to add a third purely electric model to its already extensive lineup of electric vehicles over the course of this year.

Here's what Canadian consumers can expect from Kia in 2023.

THE CARS

Kia Rio

One of the two true subcompact cars still on the market - the other being the Nissan Versa - the Kia Rio is probably the best offering in the small car segment. Not only is the design very successful, but the quality of the execution is quite acceptable.

Under the hood, the naturally-aspirated 1.6-liter 4-cylinder engine is still in use, producing 120 hp and 113 lb-ft of torque, all mated to a six-speed manual transmission (LX+ MT) or a continuously variable automatic transmission (LX+, LX Premium and EX Premium).

Offered in four distinct trims, the Korean subcompact is no longer available in sedan format, as only this hatchback version remains on the program.

Kia Forte

Kia's compact car is, unlike the Rio, still available in sedan format, but also in five-door format (Forte5). And while the two cars are separated by nomenclature (Forte vs. Forte5), many of the components are common to both body styles.

In terms of powertrain, the Forte can be equipped with a naturally-aspirated 2.0-liter 4-cylinder engine producing 147 horsepower and 132 lb-ft of torque, all connected to a continuously variable automatic transmission. The other option is to check off the GT Limited, the more expensive livery that swaps the normally aspirated engine for the turbocharged 1.6-liter mill that delivers 201 horsepower and 195 lb-ft of torque, all connected to the unique seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

Kia previously offered a manual transmission in the Forte, but its performance was not as compelling as the automatic units.

For 2023, the Forte sedan is available in six trim levels - LX, EX, EX+, EX Premium, GT-Line and GT Limited, with the latter being the only one in the lineup to offer dynamic handling.

Kia K5

Photo: D.Boshouwers 2022 Kia K5 GT

Rumors surrounding the retirement of the Hyundai Sonata are certainly coming to the ears of fans of the other Korean automaker. The Kia K5, despite its international nomenclature and splintered design, has to face the fact that the utility tidal wave is affecting Kia's car segment as well, and the K5 also has to deal with some quality Japanese rivals since Chrysler, Dodge and Ford have abandoned the category.

Most of the available trims (LX, EX and GT-Line) come from the factory with a 1.6-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder engine good for 180 horsepower and 195 lb-ft of torque, an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive.

The other option, called GT, switches to a much more powerful 2.5-litre 4-cylinder engine that delivers a more adequate 290 horsepower and 311 lb-ft of torque, while the transmission is still eight-speed, but it's dual-clutch, so it's sportier than the one used in the four-wheel-drive K5. Yes, ironically, the top-performing model has to make do with a two-wheel-drive front architecture.

Kia Stinger

This will be the last lap for the raciest and sportiest car ever designed by Kia. Unfortunately, this cousin of the Genesis G70 didn't attract enough consumers to justify a second generation of the model. However, the result was anything but disappointing. We'll have to keep our fingers crossed that the brand's designers come back with a similar idea once the utility options have been exhausted on the electric side, but for now, you can still get your hands on the Stinger.

For 2023, Kia is offering three trims, GT Limited, GT Elite and GT Elite with the optional Sweden package. The visual differences are minimal. Instead, it's in the car's equipment that consumers will be able to find something to their liking.

Under the hood, the twin-turbocharged 3.3-liter V6 engine is the only mechanical option, the 368-horsepower, 376-lb-ft block teaming with the division's eight-speed automatic unit and the brand's all-wheel drive.

THE SUVS

Kia Soul

Photo: D.Boshouwers 2023 Kia Soul EV 2023

Without a doubt one of the more unique vehicles on the road, the Kia Soul may not have the same impact as it did when it debuted in 2010, but it's safe to say that a vast majority of drivers know what the curious boxy urban crossover looks like.

Over the years, with the popularity not as high as it was a decade ago, brand strategists have reworked the model's lineup to better meet the needs of Canadian consumers.

Still, the offering is quite comprehensive for the gasoline-powered Soul, which comes in five trims: LX, EX, EX+, EX Premium and GT-Line Limited. Under the hood, the gasoline-powered Soul makes do with a single powertrain, unlike south of the border where the turbocharged option is still available. The naturally-aspirated 2.0-litre 4-cylinder engine delivers 147 horsepower and 132 lb-ft of torque, while the only transmission option is a continuously variable unit connected to the front wheels.

The Soul EV, on the other hand, gives its owner more under the right foot with the Limited livery, the electric motor delivering 201 horsepower and 291 lb-ft of torque. The other option, less expensive and less independent due to a shorter range, has to make do with 134 horsepower and the same torque.

Kia Niro

Photo: D.Boshouwers) 2023 Kia Niro EV 2023

The 2023 model year is one of renewal for the Niro. Indeed, the electrified urban crossover returns with a more assertive design, perhaps even a little too assertive in the eyes of some. As with the previous generation, the Niro retains its triple personality of hybrid, plug-in hybrid and pure electric.

The automaker still bases its crossover around a 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine mated to a hybrid system and a six-speed dual-clutch transmission. The other option retains the same combustion engine, but the plug-in hybrid system is of course designed to allow the user to drive in electric mode for a good distance, as was the case in the past.

Finally, the pure electric option essentially uses the same powertrain from the Kia Soul EV Limited with 201 horsepower and 188 lb-ft of torque, all connected to the front drive wheels.

The hybrid model comes in four distinct trims: LX, EX, EX Premium and SX. The plug-in hybrid model is only available in EX trim. Finally, the Niro EV is available in three trims: Premium, Premium+ and Limited.

Kia Seltos

The crossover with the ideal dimensions to sneak around town or to go on an adventure is of course back in 2023, its last year with this design introduced in the middle of the pandemic. Next year, starting with the warm season this year, the Seltos will be heavily redesigned with a new look at both ends of the vehicle, while inside, the SUV will even get that dual-screen dashboard.

Given its popularity, the 2023 Kia Seltos is offered in several liveries: LX 2WD, LX 4WD, EX 2WD, EX, EX Premium and SX Turbo. And as the name suggests, the SX Turbo trim is the only one that can take advantage of the 175 horsepower, 195 lb-ft of torque turbocharged 4-cylinder engine, which is mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. The other option is the 146-hp, 132 lb-ft of torque 2.0-liter naturally-aspirated 4-cylinder.

Kia Sportage

Photo: Kia 2023 Kia Sportage PHEV

Redesigned for 2023, the Kia Sportage stands out in particular for its very singular design. The bumper is particularly aggressive, but we have to admit that Kia has refined its approach with this long-wheelbase version. The Sportage is now one of the big boys in its class.

And, in keeping with the trend, the Sportage is marketed with three engines, one regular, one hybrid and a third, plug-in hybrid. Power levels are increasing, with the Sportage boasting a 2.5-liter 4-cylinder engine with 187 horsepower and 178 lb-ft of torque. The hybrid and plug-in hybrid variants instead have a 1.6-liter turbocharged block mated to an electric motor that delivers 227 horsepower in the hybrid and 261 horsepower in the PHEV.

The combustion model is available in six trims: LX 2WD, LX, X-Line, EX, EX Premium and X-Line Limited. The hybrid model can be ordered with EX or SX badging, while the PHEV can be dressed up with EX Premium or SX badging.

Kia Sorento

Photo: Kia 2023 Kia Sorento

It's the same scenario for the Kia Sorento, which leaves the factory in three variants: regular, hybrid or plug-in hybrid. The mid-size crossover comes standard with all-wheel drive and can be ordered in six liveries: LX+, LX Premium, X-Line EX, EX+ and SX.

The hybrid version has two trim levels, LX and EX, while the PHEV has three: EX, EX+ and SX.

Unlike the Sportage, the Sorento offers two internal combustion engines: the 191-hp, 181 lb-ft 2.5-liter naturally-aspirated 4-cylinder (LX+ and LX Premium) and the 281-hp, 311 lb-ft 2.5-liter turbo (X-Line, EX, EX+ and SX). The former is equipped with an eight-speed automatic transmission, while the latter prefers a dual-clutch transmission with eight speeds.

Finally, the two electrified models use the same 1.6-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder engine and hybrid system, and their power ratings are the same as those of the Sportage.

Kia Telluride

Added to the SUV lineup for the 2020 model year, the Kia Telluride gets a makeover in 2023 with a barely modified design, proving the public's attachment to the big Korean SUV.

The manufacturer has still thought about adventurers with an X-Line livery and a more rugged one, called X-Line Pro. Under the hood, however, the Telluride hasn't changed a thing, as the naturally aspirated 3.8-liter V6 remains in place with 291 horsepower and 262 lb-ft of torque. The eight-speed automatic unit also remains, as does the standard all-wheel drive.

2024 Kia EV9

Photo: Kia Kia EV9 concept

Sometime in 2023, the Korean automaker plans to unveil its upcoming three-row electric crossover.

The Kia EV9 will be heavily inspired by the prototype of the same name. At the time of writing, information is minimal, but sources close to the project say the vehicle could be offered with a few power and range options, including the base model with a single rear motor rated at 200 horsepower and 250 lb-ft of torque. At the top of the lineup would be an SUV with four-wheel drive, two engines and 400 horsepower and 380 lb-ft of torque.

THE (ONLY) MINIVAN

Kia Carnival

The Kia brand broke away officially from parent company Hyundai when the Entourage minivan was retired at Hyundai. The Sedona, which became Carnival in 2022, remains true to the model unveiled last year. The powertrain is the same and the trims (LX, LX+, EX, EX+ and SX) are carried over to 2023. It will be interesting to see if Kia enters the electrification race in the segment.