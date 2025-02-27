Kia is recalling 137,256 vehicles due to a problem with the 2.0L 4-cylinder engine used in some versions of the Soul and Seltos SUVs. Some units may suffer damage that could lead to a breakdown or fire.

The recall concerns the U.S. market for the time being, but it will follow in Canada. The units affected are of the 2021 to 2023 model-years. According to the American NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration), the equivalent of Transport Canada, 53,635 Seltos are targeted by the campaign, as are 83,621 Souls.

The 2021 Kia Soul GT N-Line | Photo: D.Boshouwers

The problem

The issue centers around the piston's scraper rings, the role of which is to return to the crankcase the oil sprayed onto the cylinder wall by the lubrication system as the piston rises. Those scraper rings are said to have a quality defect, for which the supplier is responsible. The exact nature of the problem isn’t specified in the recall notice, but the consequences could be damage to the engine's cylinder walls.

If the damage is severe, it could lead to a loss of power, excessive oil consumption or even engine failure. Kia is aware of some 400 incidents involving stalling engines that could be linked to defective scraper rings. In four cases involving the Soul, a fire broke out. There are no reports of accidents or injuries related to the problem.

Kia says that if the piston rings of a vehicle are defective, there are warning signs that should alert the driver before anything happens. Oil consumption, abnormal noises and smoke from the exhaust may appear. If the oil level drops, the oil pressure warning light will come on.

The fix

Dealers will inspect the engines and if necessary replace them. If all is normal, a software update will be performed to help detect any noise coming from the scraper rings, and thus trigger an alert. And if that happens, then again, the engine will be replaced.

Kia dealers are currently being informed of the recall and the solution. Owners of affected vehicles will be informed in early April.