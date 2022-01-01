Photo: Lexus 2023 Lexus UX 250h, three-quarters rear

Lexus has debuted its refreshed 2023 Lexus UX 250h, which gets two new trims and features renewed styling, new features and pricing that starts at $41,450 CAD.

The new versions joining the UX lineup are the Elegance Special Edition and the F Sport Design. The new features include a new multimedia system with updated interface, as well as the Lexus Safety System +2.5 that’s now standard on all versions. That suite comprises functions such as all-speed adaptive cruise control, automatic high-beam headlights, lane-departure assist, lane-tracing assist, and emergency front braking with pedestrian and bicycle detection.

There are new colour choices available to buyers as well, with regular trims now available in Iridium and Cloudburst Grey and F Sport variants possible in six colours, matched with an Obsidian black roof for a two-tone approach.

That multimedia system, called Lexus Interface and now included on all trims, features Drive Connect with navigation via the cloud, destination assist and a voice command system (just say “Hey Lexus” to activate it).

2023 Lexus UX 250h, interior

The cargo area of the 2023 UX remains small, given the dimensions of the vehicle, but it does feature a hidden storage space under its floor.

A 2.0L 4-cylinder engine is the only powertrain possible with the new UX, and of course it works with a self-charging hybrid system; combined output is 181 hp, obtained through a CVT (continuously variable transmission). AWD, obtained via a separate electric motor connected to the rear wheels, is featured across the range.

Photo: Lexus 2023 Lexus UX 250h, front

Pricing

Beyond the UX 250h Premium and its $41,450 MSRP, the new Elegance Special Edition is priced at $43,250 and up. It comes with a unique interior scheme highlighted by mauve and black seats, plus it gets unique 18-inch wheels and adaptive headlights.

After that come the F Sport models, starting with the new F Sport Design trim costing $43,100. The F Sport Series 1 goes for $44,850, the F Sport Series 2 for $50,950. These versions all feature special bolstered sport seats, aluminum pedals, paddle shifters on the wheel and the Active Sound control feature that can bring a simulated engine roar into the cabin via a speaker behind the dash.

The 2023 Lexus 250h hybrid SUV is available at Lexus dealers in Canada as of now.