2024 Lexus RX 450h+ Debuts as First Pluggable RX

2024 Lexus RX 450h+
Photo: Lexus
This new variant delivers a 60-km electric driving range and much stingier fuel consumption overall Automotive expert , Updated:

•    2024 Lexus RX 450h+ Debuts as first plug-in variant of the SUV.

Here is the first plug-in hybrid RX. After giving the model a substantial makeover last year, Lexus today unveiled the new variant joining the lineup for 2024.

The powertrain of the 450h+ variant is based on a 2.5L inline-4 cylinder engine working with a high-capacity battery, for an estimated combined fuel consumption rating of 2.8Le/100 km. That’s impressive, and so is the 60 km of estimated range on purely electric power. It also means an estimated 0-100 km/h acceleration time of 6.5 seconds.

The 2024 RX 450h+ is equipped with an electronically controlled, full-time AWD system.

2024Lexus RX 450h+, charging port
Photo: Lexus

Beyond that, Lexus vaunts the model’s quick charging times thanks to a high-output, high-efficiency system that minimizes power loss during AC to DC conversion. According to Lexus, “Using the maximum charging current of 240V and under ideal conditions, the Lexus RX 450h+ can be fully charged in approximately two-and-a-half hours using the standard 6.6 kW Onboard Charger.”

And beyond that, the model is essentially the same as the non-plug-in equivalent presented for 2023. The interior thus features a 14-inch multimedia touchscreen, the Lexus Safety System+ 3.0 suite of features, Cloud Navigation, Intelligent Assistant and compatibility with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

See also: 2023 Lexus RX Details, Pricing Announced for Canada

See also: 2023 Lexus RX500h Review: Hybrid to the MAX

The new 2024 Lexus RX 450h+
Photo: Lexus

If you’re interested in acquiring one of these new RX 450h+ models, the process should be quick and easy: the model is available at Toyota dealers now, and there is just one trim available in Canada, the fully equipped 2024 Lexus RX 450h+ Executive. Starting price is set at $86,950 CAD.

The 2024 Lexus RX 450h+ in blue
Photo: Lexus

