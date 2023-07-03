Mazda Confirms It’s Retiring the CX-9 after 2023

It was an open secret, but Mazda has now confirmed what everyone knew: that its CX-9 SUV is being pulled from the lineup for good.

This had been obvious since the arrival of the CX-90, an improved and redesigned version of the company's three-row SUV. And Mazda had already declared that the CX-9 and CX-90 would not coexist, in contrast with the CX-5 and CX-50. The only mystery revolved around how long the CX-9 would continue to remain officially alive. That mystery was resolved with Mazda statement that it will retire the CX-9 at the end of 2023.

Launched in 2007, the CX-9 has enjoyed a fairly successful career. Its sales have been a model of stability in the U.S., with the company recording its best results very recently - in 2022. The situation was similar in Canada, where the CX-9 enjoyed its best sales year ever in 2020.

Its popularity was due in good part to the fact that in its class, it was by far the most fun-to-drive SUV.

See also: 2023 Mazda CX-9 Signature Review: Bowing Out Gracefully

2021Mazda CX-9 100th Anniversary Edition Photo: Mazda

Those interested in a CX-9 can still buy one, and we're guessing that in 2024, there could well still be some floating around in dealer inventories.

But, we now know there will be no 2024 model. Make way for the new CX-90.