Ford and Lincoln will no longer offer the hybrid versions of the Explorer and Aviator midsize SUVs in 2024.

The decision to pull the Ford Explorer Hybrid and Lincoln Aviator Grand Touring (plug-in hybrid) might seem surprising given the increasing focus on electrification and eco-friendliness in the automotive industry. However, a promise for something new in 2025 is on the horizon; that something new includes revised editions of the two SUVs, and possibly a new all-electric model.

The current Explorer lineup includes a hybrid version with a 3.3L V6 engine. Meanwhile, the Aviator Grand Touring model operates with a plug-in hybrid system using a 3.0L twin-turbo V6 engine; the powertrain gives the SUV an electric range of 34 km.

Ford explains the move by pointing at increased demand for other hybrid models from the brand. In other words, demand for the Explorer Hybrid is relatively weak. The Aviator is produced in the same Chicago factory as the Explorer, which adds some logic to discontinuing both models simultaneously, especially if Ford plans to introduce new electrified products in 2025, as it appears to be the case.

It's worth noting that in the U.S., buyers of the the Aviator Grand Touring currently get a $7,500 tax credit under as part of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). Consumers will lose that and have to settle for an Aviator equipped with a 3.0L twin-turbo gasoline V6 engine for the 2024 model-year. The Explorer will also be available with this engine (or with a 2.3L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine).

2023 Ford Explorer Hybrid logo Photo: Ford

Nevertheless, there are updates expected for 2025. Spy images that have surfaced online in recent months confirm that a redesign of the Ford Explorer is in the works. The new Explorer will feature redesigned headlights and taillights, a reworked grille and new wheel designs.

There is no official confirmation regarding the potential return of electrified versions in 2025. However, sources suggest that Ford is considering the launch of an all-electric version of the Explorer. The brand already sells an electric SUV in Europe under the Explorer name, but that is a distinct model with no relation to the North American Explorer.

Details about the 2025 versions of the Explorer and Aviator will be disclosed in the coming months. These new models are expected to hit the market in the first half of the next year.