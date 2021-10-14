Mazda has detailed pricing and changes for its 2023 Mazda3 and Mazda3 Sport models, coming this fall (the Sport hatchback) and this winter (the sedan). Starting prices are set at $21,600 for FWD models and $27,900 for AWD variants, not including transport and prep fees.

The models themselves get no changes to speak of, except for some tweaking of the powertrain. The naturally aspirated Skyactiv-G 2.5L engine will deliver five more horsepower than before and Mazda promises improved fuel economy. Output is now set at 191 hp and 186 lb-ft of torque (with regular-octane fuel). All Mazda3 models with this engine include updated cylinder-deactivation technology designed to be more efficient in specific operating conditions, hence delivering improved fuel economy.

In all, there are nine unique packaging options available in the Mazda3 sedan and 11 on the Mazda3 Sport hatchback, for example with standard front-wheel drive (FWD) and available i-Activ all-wheel drive (AWD) in select models.

Here are the trim highlights:

GX

This model comes with the Skyactiv-G 2.0L engine paired standard with a Skyactiv-MT 6-speed manual gearbox, FWD and G-Vectoring Control Plus. Optional are a Skyactiv-Drive 6-speed automatic transmission with manual shift mode and Drive Selection switch. For 2023, the 2.0L engine has received updates for increased fuel efficiency, while output remains at 155 hp and 150 lb-ft of torque.

Inside is an 8.8-inch multimedia display with the latest Mazda Connect infotainment system that can be controlled with a multi-function knob on the lower console. Other standard features include Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, push-button start, remote keyless illuminated entry, two front USB inputs, Bluetooth, 8-speaker audio, electronic parking brake, rain-sensing windshield wipers, black cloth seats, and heated front seats.

The exterior has LED lighting for the automatic on/off headlights and daytime running lights and LED combination taillights, along with a matte-finish front grille and silver-finish 16-inch aluminum alloy wheels.

GS

This trim brings in the full standard suite of i-Activesense safety equipment, as well as dual-zone automatic climate controls, leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, heated steering wheel, heated exterior mirrors, rear centre armrest with cup holders and sunglasses holder in the overhead console.

The Sport hatchback gets the base 2.0L engine with 6-speed manual, while the sedan comes only with the auto transmission. Note that AWD is available with the GS; choose it and you get the 2.5L engine with its output of 191 hp and 186 lb-ft of torque.

GS Luxury Package

This adds a power moonroof, black leatherette seats, 10-way power driver's seat with lumbar support and seat memory, auto dimming rearview mirror, exterior mirrors with reverse tilt-down and door mirrors linked with memory positioning.

GT

This takes the GS’ features and adds Bose 12-speaker premium audio with aluminum speaker grilles, SiriusXM satellite radio with 3-month trial, SiriusXM Traffic Plus and Travel Link services with a 5-year trial subscription, full-colour windshield-projected Active Driving Display, Mazda Navigation System, paddle shifters, Adaptive Front-lighting System and advanced keyless entry.

Rear Direction Base Safety, which includes Smart Brake Support Rear and Smart Brake Support Rear Crossing, is added to the i-Activsense suite of safety features already in place.

There are esthetic extras here as well, with leather seats available in black or Garnet Red for the hatchback and black, Garnet Red, or Pure White for the sedan. GT models are equipped with 18-inch alloy wheels in dark grey finish for the hatchback and light grey for the sedan, gloss back grille and LED signature illumination headlights and taillights.

Buyers can opt in the 6-speed manual gearbox with the Mazda3 Sport GT.

GT Turbo

Running this model once again is the Skyactiv-G 2.5 Turbo engine good for 250 hp and 320 lb-ft of torque with high-octane fuel paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission and standard i-Activ AWD. With regular-octane fuel, output is 227 hp and 310 lb-ft of torque.

Photo: Mazda 2023 Mazda3 Sport, profile

Here is pricing for the 2023 Mazda3 and Mazda3 Sport model range: