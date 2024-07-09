• The Mazda CX-50 will be available in hybrid configuration for 2025; here are the range details for the new year, including pricing.

Big news for Mazda's third best-selling SUV in Canada. The CX-50 will be available in a hybrid configuration for 2025. At the same time, Mazda Canada is announcing a host of changes for its rugged performer.

The new hybrid powertrain joining the offering is that of the Toyota RAV4 hybrid, which uses a 2.5L, 4-cylinder Atkinson-cycle engine. With two electric motors (front and rear) contributing, this powertrain delivers a total output of 219 hp and 163 lb-ft of torque in the RAV4, and it will be the same in the new 2025 CX-50 hybrid.

Average fuel consumption is announced at 6.2L/100 km, which represents a 40-percent improvement over the performance of the regular gasoline-engine CX-50.

Starting price in Canada of the new CX-50 hybrid is set at $42,950, which is exactly $3,000 more than the entry-level gasoline-only model. In all, three trim levels will be available in hybrid mechanical configuration.

2024/25 Mazda CX-50, in profile | Photo: Mazda

New CX-50 Hybrid variants for 2025

CX-50 Hybrid GS-L

The GS-L variant comes with unique 17-inch black wheels, 10.25-inch multimedia screen with connectivity to Apple CarPlay and Android Auto apps, 8-speaker audio system, power-deployable tailgate and panoramic sunroof.

Count as well some new features also being introduced in the gas-only oline GS-L variant: four USB-C ports, wireless charging for smartphones and Alexa integration.

CX-50 Hybrid Kuro

The Kuro variant adds black roof rails, exhaust pipes and other black exterior accents.

On board, leather seats are available in black or garnet red, a color specific to hybrid models. Features found on other CX-50 GT models can be found inside the CX-50 Hybrid, including a 6-way power-adjustable passenger seat, while the driver's seat benefits from 10 adjustments with a two-position memory function.

CX-50 Hybrid GT

The GT variant gets unique machine-polished 19-inch black wheels featuring a turbine-inspired design. Roof rails and exhaust pipes that Mazda describes as “luminous”, as well as electrically folding side mirrors and an auto-dimming rear-view mirror with integrated garage door opener are also part of the package. The model also benefits from ventilated front seats and a head-up display, among other features.

In all, the 2025 CX-50 lineup includes eight trim levels.

Note that across the range, a host of safety features are present, including two new emergency functions: “eCall private” and “Stolen Vehicle Assistance”.

The former is a connected service that initiates a call to an emergency centre when services are required. Calls can also be made from a button inside the vehicle. The Stolen Vehicle Assistance function, found in the MyMazda application, can help the authorities find and recover your vehicle in the event of theft.

2025 Mazda CX-50 pricing in Canada

- 2025 CX-50 GS-L - $39,950

- 2025 CX-50 GT - $45,350

- 2025 CX-50 Hybrid GS-L - $42,950

- 2025 CX-50 Hybrid Kuro - $44,850

- 2025 CX-50 Hybrid GT - $48,350

- 2025 CX-50 GT Turbo - $47,850

- 2025 CX-50 Meridian Edition - $50,350

- 2025 CX-50 Meridian Edition w/Apex package - $51,750