Pricing and details for the 2025 Mazda CX-5 have been announced for Canada, with the only notable changes affecting the GT trim sitting in the middle of the range. For the rest, the big changes will come with the new generation, if it comes. Mazda Canada will hope there is one, given that the CX-5 remains the brand’s top-selling model in our market.

The 2025 Mazda CX-5 compact SUV gets a starting price of $32,550 in Canada, which represents a tiny increase of $300 compared to 2024 model.

2025 Mazda CX-5 – What’s new?

As mentioned, only the GT model gets any alteration this year, and that’s the addition as standard equipment of Cruising & Traffic Support (CTS) technology, previously an option. For the rest, it’s status quo.

2024/25 Mazda CX-5, avant | Photo: D.Boshouwers

Powertrains of the 2025 Mazda CX-5

The CX-5’s base engine is a 2.5L 4-cylinder good for 187 hp and 185 lb-ft of torque. Available as an option on the Sport Design model, and standard on all others, is a 2.5L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine with output that varies (between 227 and 256 hp, and between 310 and 320 lb-ft of torque) depending on the octane level of the fuel put into the tank.

All-wheel drive is standard on all models offered in Canada. Both engines work with a 6-speed auto transmission.

Fuel consumption (Skyactiv-G 2.5L engine)

- 9.1L/100 km city

- 7.7L/100 km highway

- 8.5L/100 km combined

Pricing of the 2025 Mazda CX-5 in Canada

- 2025 CX-5 GX - $32,550 CAD (MSRP)

- 2025 CX-5 GS - $36,400

- 2025 CX-5 GS Comfort Package - $38,500

- 2025 CX-5 Kuro - $40,100

- 2025 CX-5 GT - $41,450

- 2025 CX-5 Sport Design - $44,200

- 2025 CX-5 Suna Edition - $44,500

- 2025 CX-5 Signature - $45,200

There are several premium colour options available, ranging in price from $250 to $500 extra. Pricing shown does not include the $2,095 in freight and PDE fees.

The 2025 Mazda CX-5 should be arriving at Mazda dealers in Canada later this summer.

2024/25 Mazda CX-5, interior | Photo: D.Boshouwers