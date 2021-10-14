• Mitsubishi’s 2023 Outlander PHEV gets a starting price of $46,538 CAD.

• The plug-model offering 61 km of electric range will be eligible for government EV discounts as well.

• The 2023 Outlander PHEV should start appearing at dealerships in the coming weeks.

The revised 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV will launch at dealerships in Canada in the coming weeks, and when it does it will carry a starting MSRP of $46,538. The automaker today unveiled the pricing structure for the plug-in, which will offer users a 61-km all-electric range.

That price does not take into account federal and/or provincial EV incentives, which the Outlander PHEV should be eligible for given its format and electric range.

Photo: Mitsubishi 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV, front

The Outlander PHEV will be offered in four versions along with an options package. Here’s what the offering looks like:

Outlander PHEV ES S-AWC (MSRP $46,538) – The base model comes with the vaunted Super All-Wheel Control AWD system, and can fit up to seven occupants across three rows of seats. Standard stuff includes 18-inch wheels, 12.3-inch active matrix programmable digital display, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay integration and a 1,500-watt power outlet and a fast DC charging port.

Safety technologies and semi-autonomous features include blind spot monitoring, forward collision mitigation, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning and adaptive cruise control. The base version also includes a reverse emergency braking system. emergency braking system.

Outlander PHEV LE S-AWC (MSRP $51,238) – This version adds a panoramic roof, three-zone climate control, 9-inch display audio system with integrated navigation, power liftgate, 360-degree camera, heated steering wheel, power driver's seat and a 24-month trial subscription to Mitsubishi Connect.

Outlander PHEV SEL S-AWC (MSRP $54,048) – The mid-range model adds some luxury, notably 20-inch wheels, quilted leather seating, heated second-row seats, memory function for driver’s seat and for the side mirrors, reverse tilt for side mirrors, power-adjustable front passenger seat, electrochromic interior mirror and rains-sensing wipers.

Outlander PHEV GT S-AWC (MSRP $56,348) – Here buyers get advanced semi-autonomous features such as Mi-Pilot Assist (including Lane Keeping Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control (including lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control with auto stop-start and traffic sign recognition) and traffic sign recognition), active blind spot assistance, 10.8-inch head-up display, wireless phone charger and Bose premium audio system. The GT version also features also features high quality, self-leveling LED headlights.

For the first time, the GT can be had with a two-tone exterior finish (Diamond White with Black roof), with the price then climbing to $57,948.

Outlander PHEV GT Premium S-AWC (MSRP $57,048) – This version gets two-tone semi-aniline leather seating and, for the first time, front seat massage function. The GT Premium can also be had with the two-tone exterior finish as an option.

Colour options for the 2023 Outlander PHEV include Sterling Silver, Deep Bronze, Cosmic Blue, Labrador Black, Diamond Red, Diamond White and Diamond Black.

As always, the model comes with Mitsubishi’s highly regarded 10-year/160,000 km powertrain-battery warranty, and a full 5-year/100,000 km full warranty.