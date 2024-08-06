Mitsubishi Canada has announced updates coming to its vehicle lineup for the 2025 model-year. Some models are getting new features, one gets a new trim. But the Mirage won’t be getting either, the company having dropped the small car from the lineup. That’s certainly not a surprise, but it’s always disappointing to see another affordable car disappear from the market.

2025 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV – What’s new?

The brand’s top-selling model by some distance gets a new trim for 2025. The SE is one rung up the ladder from the ES base model. It’s fitted with cloth seats but gets a heated steering wheel, wireless phone charging, sunroof, three-zone climate control, keyless entry and a hands-free tailgate. On the outside, the SE features LED fog lights, power heated side mirrors, silver skid plate styling and silver roof rails.

2025 Mitsubishi Outlander – What’s new?

The non-PHEV version receives a mid-cycle refresh, details of which are yet to be announced. We do know it’s getting an exterior styling update and enhanced features through the trim range. For the rest, we’ll find out more when the refreshed edition debuts early in 2025.

2025 Mitsubishi Outlander Eclipse Cross – What’s new?

The changes are minor for the Eclipse Cross, which now features Rear Seat Alert. The model’s Noir edition is back for the 2025 model-year.

2025 Mitsubishi Outlander RVR – What’s new?

Like the Eclipse Cross, the RVR returns largely unchanged for 2025, with Rear Seat Alert added to the list of drive assist-safety functions.