When Mitsubishi introduced the first generation of its Outlander PHEV here, the response by consumers was overwhelmingly positive. The plug-in model helped significantly boost Mitsubishi and Outlander sales in Canada.

Since then, other manufacturers have followed with competing models, of course, including Toyota with its RAV4 Prime and Ford with the Escape PHEV. These offer more range (68 and 60 km, respectively) than the current Outlander PHEV (around 40 km).

Last year, Mitsubishi presented the new generation of its Outlander SUV, which borrows several elements from the Nissan Rogue. But the PHEV was not part of the rollout at that time; now, it's the turn of the plug-in hybrid variant to make its debut. Of course, those elements borrowed from the Rogue are still there, but the engine, hybrid system and all-wheel drive system are Mitsubishi's alone.

We had a pretty good idea of what to expect with this new generation, as much information has been divulged over the past year. But one detail was still under wraps, and in fact it remains so today, even after this week’s confirmation: the electric range of the next Outlander PHEV.

Here’s what we do know: the new model gets a 20-kWh battery (instead of 13.8 kWh). This 45-percent gain should translate into a similar increase in range, and some quick math gives reason to expect something in the neighborhood of 65 to 70 km.

Mechanically, the model features a 2.5L 4-cylinder Atkinson cycle engine under the hood. It will be backed up by two electric motors, one at the front and the other at the rear. The outputs of the two have been increased, from 80 to 110 hp at the front, and from 90 to 134 hp at the rear. As you may have guessed, all-wheel drive is present on all versions.

Even better, the rear engine has a new integrated control module. Its more compact design means that the third row of seats, one of the regular Outlander's strengths, will be available with this generation of PHEV models. This was not the case with the current model.

And regarding the all-wheel-drive system, Mitsubishi explains that it has designed a new one for this generation. In addition, it is able to send 54 percent of the power to the rear, so you can expect optimal performance at all times. And take note that the system will offer seven driving modes, which should help the Outlander be prepared for all situations and terrains.

We'll be back with driving impressions of the Outlander PHEV when it's offered for a test drive, as well as information on its actual and claimed range once we've done so.

