We now have the number many folks interested in the remodeled 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV were waiting for, and that is 61. We’re talking here about the maximum all-electric range in kilometres available from the popular plug-in model’s powertrain. It represents an increase of 40 percent in relation to the outgoing model.

As well, that powertrain will deliver a total range from its electric battery and motor and gas engine of 687 km. That comes thanks in part to a larger fuel tank than before, and in part to the presence of the 350-volt, 20-kW lithium-ion battery pack (up from 13.8 kW). Mitsubishi estimates hybrid-driving fuel consumption to average 9.0L/100 km.

In addition to that battery pack, which is mounted beneath the floor and between the front wheels for a lower centre of gravity, the next Outlander runs on the same 2.4L 4-cylinder Atkinson Cycle engine as before. Also back is the company’s lauded Super All-Wheel Control (S-AWC) system for four-wheel traction, but it’s the new generation of the technology. The electric motors mounted on the front and rear axles are both stronger than before; combined system power is 248 hp and 332 lb-ft of torque.

The 2023 Outlander PHEV will be offered in five distinct trims, ES, LE, SEL, GT and GT-Premium. Details are at bottom.

“The all-new Outlander PHEV is already the most successful launch in our 20-year history in Canada with enthusiasm from our dealers and customers like we’ve never seen before. Canadian customers are seeking a plug-in hybrid with the practicality of an SUV particularly because of our climate, specifically excellent all-wheel drive.” - Kenji Harada, president and CEO, Mitsubishi Motor Sales of Canada

Photo: Mitsubishi 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV, interior

Mitsubishi has worked on its PHEV system to allow owners to drive in EV mode more often, with use of the gas engine kept to a minimum when possible, and that often should include when accelerating while merging and passing on the expressway and in other city or suburban driving contexts.

There are a number of drive modes that are automatically selected by the system depending on specific situations to do with throttle input and remaining state of charge in the drive battery. EV Mode is pretty self-explanatory; Series Hybrid Mode uses the gas engine for additional power, while continuing to allow the vehicle to be driven by the electric motors. Parallel Hybrid Mode uses the power of the gas engine to drive the front wheels, assisted by the electric motors.

Beyond that, there are three modes selectable by the driver, Battery Charge Mode, Battery Save Mode and EV Priority Mode, designed so that EV charge can retained for when it can be used optimally.

Mitsubishi has further added a heat pump to help avoid use of the gas engine when the cabin heating system is on. Drivers will also find a one-pedal system in play that will recover charge for the battery pack, especially when driving in-city.

As the new Outlander PHEC is the only plug-in hybrid SUV to offer fast-charging capabilities, charging that battery pack on a fast DC station can bring the charge up to 80 percent capacity in 38 minutes. On a Level 2, that should take about 6.5 hours.

Photo: Mitsubishi 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV, three-quarters rear

Trim details

ES – The base model includes Super All-Wheel Control from base and seating for up to seven passengers (five plus two) in three rows, as well as an available 12.3 TFT digital programmable display. The vehicle is equipped with 18-inch wheels and a suite of safety technologies and semi-autonomous features, notably 11 air bags, Smartlink Display Audio system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, blind spot warning, forward collision mitigation, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, reverse emergency braking, 1,500-watt outlet and a DC fast charging port.

LE – This level introduces a panoramic sunroof, 3-zone climate control, 9-inch Smartlink Display Audio with embedded navigation, power liftgate, 360 camera, heated steering wheel, power driver seat and a 24-month trial subscription to Mitsubishi Connect.

SEL – This package offers luxury features, beginning with 20-inch wheels, quilted leather-appointed seats, second-row heated seats, driver seat with memory, mirror position memory, mirror reverse tilt, power front passenger seat, auto dimming rear-view mirror and rain-sensing windshield wipers.

GT – Luxury features define this version, which includes advanced semi-autonomous features like mi-pilot assist (including lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control with auto stop & go and traffic sign recognition), active blind spot assist, 10.8-inch head-up display, wireless phone charger and Bose premium audio. High-grade LED headlights with auto leveling are also featured.

For the first time, the Outlander and Outlander PHEV nameplates will offer a two-tone roof colour option – White Diamond with black roof.

GT-Premium - This special premium package adds a two-tone semi-aniline leather-appointed seats and for the first-time, front massage seat function.

Exterior colour choices for Canada include Sterling Silver, Titanium Grey, Deep Bronze, Cosmic Blue, Labrador Black and the full Diamond series of Red, White and Black Diamond.

We shouldn’t fail to mention Mitsubishi’s warranty, among the industry’s best, which includes s transferable 10-year/160,000-km powertrain and drive battery limited warranty as well as a transferable 5-year /100,000-km comprehensive warranty, and 5-year unlimited kilometre roadside assistance.

The 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV is expected on the Canadian market in November of this year, with pricing set to be announced as launch date approaches. As well, we will be getting a first occasion to the test-drive the model in the coming weeks, so stay tuned for that.