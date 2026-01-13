2026 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV gets Canadian premiere

Montreal, QC - Mitsubishi gave its 2026 Outlander PHEV a splashy premiere in the province where more of the plug-in SUV are sold than any other. In fact, 39 percent of its sales were in Quebec last year, the company says. In any case, just ahead of the 2026 Montreal Auto Show, which gets under way later this way, a twirling acrobat from the renowned Cirque Éloize was on hand to lift the sheets off the revised three-row model.

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

2026 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV – What’s new?

This unveiling comes a year after the revised gas-engine Outlander made its debut for the 2025 model-year, so we knew what to expect in terms of design and interior changes. There are minor ones, but nothing to get too worked up about. There are new wheel designs across the lineup, new seat materials and designs and updates for the suspension, tires and power steering designed to optimize ride comfort and handling.

Mitsubishi also said it had received strong feedback from customers wanting ventilated front seats, and those prayers have been answered as well. Users can thus feel fresher whilst enjoying the larger new screen display, already introduced in the gas-engine Outlander last year, as well as the Yamaha audio now standard on all versions.

But enough of that. The more important changes for the mid-cycle refresh have to do with the performance of the hybrid powertrain. And on that front, Mitsubishi is promising improved range, fuel efficiency and charging capacity, to name just those.

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

Powertrain of the 2026 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV

And those improvements are not to be sneezed at, mostly. A larger battery pack (22.7 kWh compared to 20 kWh previously) helps deliver a 72-km all-electric range, up from 61 km before and within striking distance of Toyota’s RAV4 Plug-In Hybrid with its 81 km. Total combined range climbs to 690 km, up a nudge from 675 km before.

Combined fuel efficiency is pegged at 3.2Le/100 km (down from 3.6), while gas-only efficiency sits at 8.6L/100 km in both city and highway driving.

The larger new battery has also increased EV power output, so Mitsubishi promises faster acceleration and a better overall driving experience. We’ll know more about that when we drive it.

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

2026 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV – Canadian versions and pricing

Full pricing hasn’t been announced yet, but we do know the base model will start at $50,498 CAD. The full offering includes the ES, SE, LE and SEL trims, as well as the GT, GT-Premium and Noir editions.

The 2026 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV goes on sale across Canada starting in February.