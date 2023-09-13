At the 2023 Detroit Auto Show, Cadillac today unveiled the revised new 2025 CT5, sharing in the doing its vision of the future of luxury on four wheels.

This update brings a new exterior design and a series of new features included as standard. The priority, according to Cadillac: comfort, safety and technology. Sure enough, the star attraction in the 2025 CT5 is the impressive 33-inch diagonal LED touchscreen.

John Roth, Vice President of Cadillac Global, emphasized the importance of the CT5 in the Cadillac lineup, noting its solid worldwide sales record: “Globally, CT5 is having its best sales year, ever. The 2025 CT5 stays true to what customers love about this vehicle, while bringing a revised look and the latest technology and safety features.”

2025 Cadillac CT5 Sport, three-quarters rear Photo: Cadillac

Reinvigorated design for the 2025 CT5

The new CT5 features a new front-end design that blends well with its distinctive fastback profile. Notable changes include a wider, lower front grille, enhanced by Cadillac's signature new vertical light elements and stacked LED headlamps. The CT5 Sport finish features a more aggressive black lattice grille.

New features added to the CT5 range include:

• 5G Wi-Fi hotspot capability;

• Integrated Google compatibility: seamless access to connected Google tools;

• Blind lane change assistance (blind spot);

• Traffic sign recognition and intelligent speed assistance;

• Driver Attention Assist: integrated with available Super Cruise driver assistance technology;

• Two new exterior colours: "Deep Space Metallic" and "Typhoon Metallic";

• Double sunroof.

Alex MacDonald, Chief Engineer of the CT5, emphasized how these enhancements strengthen the CT5's position in the American luxury segment. “The new advanced technologies enhance the driver’s personal connection in a sedan already renowned for its driving spirit,

comfort and technology.”

2025 Cadillac CT5 Premium Luxury, interior Photo: Cadillac

State-of-the-art colour LED touchscreen

About that 33-inch LED touchscreen. This high-res screen, capable of an impressive 9K resolution, curves towards the driver, creating a continuous, immersive visual experience.

This screen also serves as the access point to the CT5's advanced technologies, including integrated Google compatibility. With Google Assistant, Google Maps and Google Play integration, users can access hands-free communication, real-time traffic updates and their favourite apps.

In addition to these cutting-edge features, the CT5 offers OnStar connectivity to enhance the on-board experience. OnStar Remote Access is included for three years.

2025 Cadillac CT5 Sport, front Photo: Cadillac

Enhanced driving dynamics

The CT5 retains its signature rear-wheel-drive driving dynamics. Key elements contributing to this driving experience include:

• Engine options: choice of base 2.0L turbo engine (237 hp, 258 lb-ft) or 3.0L twin-turbo engine (335 hp, 405 lb-ft torque);

• All-wheel drive on all versions;

• Driving mode selector: several driving modes including Touring, Sport, Snow/Ice and a customizable mode;

• Super Cruise.

Production of the 2025 Cadillac CT5 is set to begin in spring 2024 at GM's Lansing Grand River assembly plant in Michigan. Further details and pricing information will be announced at a later date. Stay tuned for news of the refreshed 2025 CT5-V and CT5-V Blackwing models, which will also be unveiled in the coming weeks.