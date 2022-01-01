Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Cadillac Shares More Images of Celestiq Luxury EV

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE
Cadillac Celestiq, wheel
Photo: Cadillac
Cadillac Celestiq, wheel

Safe to say, Cadillac's Celestiq sedan is one of the upcoming EVs generating the most interest, or at least curiosity. The full unveiling of the luxury EV is scheduled for next week, on July 22, but in the meantime, the automaker has obligingly shared yet more teaser images.

Strangely, since Cadillac announced how expensive the Celestiq is going to be, interest has never been higher. The EV will be assembled by hand, produced in limited quantities and sell for around $300,000.

The most striking of the images shows the exterior’s back end and partial side. That reveals distinctive lines but also singular lighting, especially on the lower part of the vehicle. That illuminated Cadillac logo is certain to be a point of attraction as well.

The glimpse we get of the car’s wheel also reveals what we’d already guessed: it’s big. The tires are 285/35R23. The caveat is that this is a show car; things might be more reasonable on the production version.

Browse cars for sale available near you

Cadillac Celestiq, interior
Photo: Cadillac
Cadillac Celestiq, interior

On board, we see a four-seat configuration, with a full, controls-stuffed centre console. The starburst lights on the door panel look great, as does the bright red leather. Another image shows the cargo area, as well as the huge screen that Cadillac will be grafting onto the dashboard. Rear occupants have their own screen mounted on the headrest, as well as a central control screen between them. Up front, the approach is reminiscent of what we see from Mercedes-Benz with its Hyperscreen.

And because we're really talking about a futuristic model, the small screen located on the centre console between driver and passenger includes a fingerprint scanner. So we guess that the Celestiq will have a fingerprint reader to choose the desired driver profile.

We will see and know a lot more next week when the model is officially unveiled, so stay tuned.

Cadillac Celestiq, door
Photo: Cadillac
Cadillac Celestiq, door

You May Also Like

Cadillac’s Celestiq Could Sell for Over $300,000

Cadillac’s Celestiq Could Sell for Over $300,000

The Cadillac Celestiq EV could sell at a sticker price of around $300,000 USD, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal. This has yet to be confirmed...

GM Invests $81 Million to Build the Cadillac Celestiq by Hand

GM Invests $81 Million to Build the Cadillac Celestiq by ...

GM is investing $81 million at its Warren Technical Center to allow for hand assembly of the future Cadillac Celestiq. It’s expected some 400 units of the mo...

Cadillac Shows New Images of the Upcoming Celestiq EV

Cadillac Shows New Images of the Upcoming Celestiq EV

Cadillac is about to launch its first electric vehicle with the Lyriq, but it’s also already at work on the sequel; today it shared more images of the future...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
2022 Toyota Tundra
Toyota Issues New Recall of 2022 Tundras, Thi...
Article
2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6
Hyundai Ioniq 6: More Range Than the Ioniq 5
Article
2022 Ford Ranger (Splash)
Ford Trademarks Maverick Lightning and Ranger...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Fourth of July and Destruction of Vehicles: An Alaskan Way to Celebrate Independence Day
Fourth of July and Destructio...
Video
Hyundai’s New Ioniq 5 EV Gets Best-Possible Top Safety Pick+ Rating from IIHS
Hyundai’s New Ioniq 5 EV Gets...
Video
An Incredible Collection of Vintage Cars Comes to Light in France
An Incredible Collection of V...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 