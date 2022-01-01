Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
The Polestar 3 Shows its Backside Ahead of October 12 Unveiling

Polestar 3, profile
Photo: Polestar
Polestar 3, profile

This past May, Polestar confirmed the arrival of its third model, named obviously enough, Polestar 3. At the time, Volvo's all-electric division also confirmed that the luxury SUV would be unveiled in October.

The automaker has just shared another image of the EV’s back end and nailed down the date for the unveiling: October 12. Company boss Thomas Ingenlath will be on hand for the reveal.

The model
Built on a new platform that will be used also for the next-generation Volvo XC90, the Polestar 3 is set to be the Volvo/Polestar Group's most upscale SUV. Power will of course be plentiful, but so will comfort with the presence of a dual-chamber air suspension and active dampers, for example. The chassis can be “adjusted” by being set in either comfort or sport modes.

The first version of the Polestar 3 to come to market will get a dual-motor configuration with rear-wheel bias, with torque vectoring to the rear electric motor using a dual-clutch system. With the optional Performance Package, the Polestar 3 will spit out 510 hp and 671 lb-ft of torque.

Polestar 3, three-quarters rear
Photo: Polestar
Polestar 3, three-quarters rear

The race-inspired package will also include Polestar Engineered's signature chassis tuning, all for a very engaged feel behind the wheel. Ingenlath added this about the model:

“It’s this instant ability to transform from a comfortable cruiser to a sharp, agile performance car in less than the blink of an eye that makes Polestar 3 special as an electric performance SUV. It also benefits from a low center of gravity and wide track for ultimate stability, and an exciting feeling behind the wheel.”

- Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO

For now, Polestar hasn’t shared any more details, but it has already announced it’s targeting a range of 600 km according to the European WLTP test cycle, which means we can expect something around 500 km in North America.

Polestar also plans to introduce a single-motor variant later, offering more energy efficiency. We could have more information about this on October 12.

The Polestar 3 will be produced in the United States and China. The first units should be available in early 2023. Consumers will be able to order the model soon after its official presentation on October 12.

