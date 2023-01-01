Subaru Canada has announced pricing and trim details for the 2023 Impreza, which for the first time will be offered exclusively in hatchback format.

The entry-level Convenience version gets a starting price of $23,295 CAD, and it’s followed by the Touring, Sport and Sport-tech trims in the range.

All versions come equipped with a Subaru Boxer engine delivering 152 hp and 145 lb-ft of torque and of course the brand’s ubiquitous full-time symmetrical all-wheel-drive system. The first three trims can be had with a manual gearbox, otherwise the transmission is a CVT Lineartronic unit. When fitted with that transmission, the Impreza also comes with the Si-Drive two-mode system and the EyeSight suite of safety systems (featuring pre-collision braking, pre-collision throttle management, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist and sway warning, and lead vehicle start alert).

Standard features from the base model on include fog lights, rearview camera, fully automatic halogen headlights, LED combination taillights, body-coloured door handles and power-adjustable, foldable, and heated mirrors.

Inside, there are ISO-FIX/LATCH anchors in the rear seats as well as a rear seat reminder, prompting the driver to check before exiting the vehicle. Cloth seats and soft-touch surfaces provide comfortable contact points, and the 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system comes standard with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Buyers adding the EyeSight package to the Convenience will pay $25,095 and gain a 4.2-inch colour data display within the gauge cluster.

Next is the Touring edition ($23,395), which boosts comfort via a rear stabilizer bar, mounted directly onto the body as opposed to the sub-frame to further reduce vehicle body roll. LED fog lights, 16-inch aluminum alloy wheels and a body-coloured shark fin antenna come into play on the exterior.

The interior gets chrome door handles, heated front seats, heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, 6-speaker audio, SiriusXM satellite radio with Travel Link (free 3-month trial subscription included), automatic climate control, proximity key with push-button start and dashboard-mounted 6.3-inch colour multifunction display. LED fog lights, 16-inch aluminum alloy wheels and a body-coloured shark fin antenna shake up the exterior looks.

With the EyeSight package, the cost of the Impreza Touring climbs to $27,195 and buyers get paddle shifters and gear position display added to the CVT, offering a 7-speed manual mode. Remote engine start and stop is added to SUBARU STARLINK Connected Services.

Photo: Subaru 2023 Subaru Impreza, interior

The Sport trim retails for $27,695, and for that you get rear/side vehicle detection added to the suite of driving assist features, providing blind spot detection, lane change assist, and rear cross traffic alert. Sporty exterior accents include body-coloured side sill spoilers, LED steering responsive headlights and C-shaped daytime running lights, 17-inch aluminum-alloy wheels and a power sunroof.

Inside, the dashboard and doors get silver trim accents and there are silver-accent stitching and aluminum alloy pedals. Seats get premium cloth and the driver’s seat is six-way power adjustable. The infotainment system includes an 8.0-inch touchscreen and dual USB ports are added to the centre armrest.

Sport with EyeSight gains even more drivers assist features with Reverse Automatic Braking and High-Beam Assist, priced at $30,095.

The highest Impreza trim for 2023 is the Sport-tech with EyeSight system included ($32,895). This version gets active torque vectoring with the braking system alongside 18-inch alloy wheels, chrome door shoulder moulding, chrome fog light surround, gloss black grille accents and integrated LED turn signals in the door mirrors.

Inside, silver trim accents are added to the instrument panel, seating surfaces are draped in leather, and the automatic climate system becomes dual zone. The 8-inch infotainment system gets equipped with GPS navigation and SiriusXM satellite radio with Travel Link and Traffic (free 3-month trial subscription included).

The 2023 Subaru Impreza is expected at brand dealerships in Canada this coming fall.

Here is pricing:

.. TRIM TRANSMISSION PRICING CONVENIENCE 5MT $23,295 CONVENIENCE W/ EYESIGHT CVT $25,095 TOURING 5MT $25,395 TOURING W/ EYESIGHT CVT $27,195 SPORT 5MT $27,695 SPORT W/ EYESIGHT CVT $30,095 SPORT-TECH W/ EYESIGHT CVT $32,895