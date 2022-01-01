Photo: Toyota 2023 Toyota Corolla Hatchback, hatch

Details for the 2023 Toyota Corolla Hatchback have been announced for Canada, with notable changes including revised exterior styling and tech updates inside. The car Canadians love to love gets a starting MSRP of $23,350, with four trims in the offering.

The 2023 Corolla is equipped with a 2.0L 4-cylinder engine mated to a CVT (simulating 10 speeds) and delivering 169 hp. More importantly, this powertrain delivers an estimated combined fuel consumption rating of 6.7L/100 km.

Standard stuff in all trims includes the updated 3.0 Safety Sense suite (comprising road sign assist, pre-collision system, lane tracing assist, lane departure alert with steering assist, full speed-range dynamic radar cruise control and automatic high beams), as well as wireless Apple CarPlay and wireless Android Auto capability. Most trim levels are enhanced with Toyota’s Blind Spot Monitor system with Rear Cross Traffic Alert.

New for 2023, Toyota Multimedia is standard. This new connectivity service (accessible via smartphone apps) gives access to data such as vehicle health reports, warning light notifications and maintenance schedules, as well as remote functions, cloud navigation and voice command for many in-car functions (like audio level).

Photo: Toyota 2023 Toyota Corolla Hatchback, profile

Here are trim details:

Corolla Hatchback S (MSRP: $23,350): features Toyota Multimedia Service Connect, 4.2-inch multi-information display, automatic a/c and push button start. The model gets 15-inch steel wheels, rear spoiler and White, Classic Silver Metallic and Midnight Black Metallic colour choices.

Corolla Hatchback SE (MSRP: $25,250): upgrades include 16-inch alloy wheels, heated front seats, leather-wrapped steering wheel with paddle shifters, Toyota’s blind spot monitor system with rear cross traffic alert and an anti-theft alarm system. Colour choices are White, Classic Silver Metallic, Midnight Black Metallic and the new Blue Crush Metallic.

Corolla Hatchback SE Upgrade (MSRP: $27,030) : to the SE package, Toyota adds 18-inch alloy wheels with black finish, Toyota Multimedia with Remote Connect, wireless charging system for devices and a heated steering wheel. It can be had in White, Classic Silver Metallic, Finish Line Red, Midnight Black Metallic, or the new Blue Crush Metallic and Inferno colours.

Corolla Hatchback XSE (MSRP: $29,890) : the sportiest variant takes the SE Upgrade package and adds an 8-speaker JBL Audio System, 7-inch multi-information display, Toyota Multimedia with Drive Connect, dual-zone climate control, fog lamps, 8-way power adjustable driver’s seat and sport fabric upholstery with leatherette trim. For 2023, colour choices are Wind Chill Pearl, Wind Chill Pearl with a Black Roof, Classic Silver Metallic with a Black Roof, Midnight Black Metallic, Finish Line Red with a Black Roof and the new Blue Crush Metallic and Inferno.

The 2023 Toyota Corolla Hatchback is now on sale at Canadian Toyota dealers.