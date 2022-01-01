Subaru Canada has shared pricing and trim details for the 2023 Legacy, which gets a simplified product range and loses its most-affordable base version. Last year’s five trims are whittled down to three for the tweaked sedan, with buyers having the choice of a Touring, Limited or GT variant.

That means there’s no more base model Convenience trim (2022 MSRP: $26,795, before fees and taxes) in 2023. The cheapest Legacy thus becomes the Touring version, tagged at $32,995 CAD. That represents an increase of $2,100 over the 2022 Touring trim, which was the second-cheapest model in the lineup.

It’s followed for 2023 by the Limited at $36,995 and the GT at $41,995. The latter replaces the Limited GT and Premier GT versions offered previously, and it marks the breaking of the $40,000 barrier for the sedan in our market.

The base engine for the 2023 Legacy is a naturally aspirated 2.5L Subaru Boxer engine generating 182 hp and 176 lb-ft of torque. The GT version gets a 2.4L turbocharged Subaru Boxer unit good for 260 hp and 277 lb-ft of torque. Both work with a CVT (continuously variable transmission) with 8-speed manual mode usable via paddle shifters on the steering wheel.

Fuel consumption is given as 8.7L/100 km (city) and 6.7L/100 km (highway) for the 2.5L engine, and 10.1L/100 km (highway) and 7.5L/100 km for the 2.4L turbo engine.

Photo: Subaru 2023 Subaru Legacy, three-quarters front

Looks-wise, the 2023 Legacy has been partially redesigned, particularly its front end. Changes include a new decorative molding on the front grille. The grille extends almost the entire width of the vehicle, connecting the LED headlights, which have been given a more complex redesign. The grille is also larger and at the front ends, the spaces that house the fog lights are new and more prominent.

Inside, the EyeSight safety system features have been updated. In certain trims, the system will also feature automatic emergency steering, designed to help prevent collisions with objects at speeds below 80 km/h.

The Limited and GT variants feature the DriverFocus system, which monitors the driver’s attentiveness level using an infrared camera and facial recognition technology. Available with the GT is a front monitoring system that displays 180-degree blind-spot images on the 11.6-inch infotainment screen.

That screen integrates Apple CarPlay and Android Auto wirelessly, and Subaru says the display gets improved touch controls for the audio, climate settings and certain other functions. In Limited and GT models, the infotainment system includes voice activation for the navigation using the latest version of the TomTom system and SiriusXM Traffic Link.

New for 2023, here and in the new Outback just announced this week, is the integration of the what3words (W3W) function, via which users can communicate precise locations using, you guessed it, three words. Essentially, W3W has divided the world into a grid of 3-metre squares and given each square a unique combination of three words -- a what3words address. Customers can navigate to and share trailheads, scenic overlooks and other hard-to-find places with precise accuracy using just three words.

Photo: Subaru 2023 Subaru Legacy, three-quarters rear