Subaru has shared details and pricing for the 2023 Outback, with the big news being the addition of the new Onyx version, which features unique interior and exterior elements. Although strangely, Subaru did not share any images of the new variant with its press release. We’ll have to make do for now with the images of the 2023 model shown by Subaru at the New York Auto Show this past April.

Starting price for the 2023 edition of the Japanese automaker’s resident “wagon” is $32,695 CAD. That gets buyers the Convenience version, which is joined in the range by six other trims: Touring, Onyx, Limited, Wilderness, Limited XT and Premier XT.

Other than the Wilderness, which debuted just this year, all models get a refreshment of their appearance. The new front fascia incorporates a more-prominent grille for a bolder look, Subaru says, and there are redesigned LED headlights and fog lights and a more rugged front bumper cover, as well as expanded wheel-arch cladding.

Under the hood, the XT and Wilderness come standard with a 2.4L turbocharged Subaru Boxer engine delivering 260 hp and 277 lb-ft of torque. Otherwise, the 2023 Outback comes with a naturally aspirated 2.5L Subaru Boxer good for 182 hp and 176 lb-ft of torque.

All 2023 Outback models feature a Lineartronic CVT with 8-speed manual mode function accessed via steering wheel paddle shifters.

Also, in conjunction with EyeSight version four, a new Wide-Angle Mono Camera is added to the Premier XT trim, as is a full LCD Smart Rearview Mirror with auto-dimming, compass and Homelink.

2023 Subaru Outback, three-quarters rear

Fuel economy

The 2.4L turbo in XT models delivers an estimated 10.6/8.1L/100 km (city/highway) and has a 1,588-kg towing capacity, the most of any Outback made to date. The Wilderness version delivers an estimated 11.0/9.0L/100 km (city/highway), while the 2.5L achieves up to an estimated 9.2/7.3 L/100 km (city/highway).

Standard stuff

Standard features on all models include Subaru Symmetrical Full-Time All-Wheel Drive, Active Torque Vectoring, Vehicle Dynamics Control and X-MODE with Hill Descent Control. The vehicle has 220 mm of ground clearance (230 mm for Wilderness).

The 2023 Outback comes out of the box with the latest version of EyeSight Driver Assist Technology, which operates more smoothly and under a greater range of conditions thanks to a wider field of view, updated control software and the addition of an electric brake booster.

Inside we find an 11.6-inch touchscreen with combination meter integration and improved on-screen controls. Additional standard features include a new Valet Mode, Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio streaming connectivity, SiriusXM (3-month free subscription), HD Radio and over-the-air updates. The multimedia navigation system includes voice-activated navigation powered by the latest version of TomTom and SiriusXM Traffic (3-month free subscription).

Photo: Subaru 2023 Subaru Outback, interior

What 3 Words

The 2023 Outback is the first vehicle in the Subaru model lineup to integrate what3words (W3W), via which users can communicate precise locations using, you guessed it, three words. Essentially, W3W has divided the world into a grid of 3-metre squares and given each square a unique combination of three words -- a what3words address. Customers can navigate to and share trailheads, scenic overlooks and other hard-to-find places with precise accuracy using just three words. The feature is standard on models equipped with the STARLINK 11.6-inch Multimedia Navigation system.

The new Onyx

The Onyx comes with black-finish exterior elements, 18-inch gunmetal alloy wheels, black badging, rear bumper step pad and exclusive grey two-tone interior, where the seats are wrapped in soft-touch all-weather material. The Onyx builds on the Touring trim and adds heated rear outboard seats, alloy pedals and dual-function X-MODE.

Here is pricing for each model in the 2023 Subaru Outback range:

Photo: Subaru 2023 Subaru Outback, in the rain

