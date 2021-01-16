Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Subaru Canada Announces Pricing for 2022 Outback, Including the new Wilderness Trim

A few weeks ago, we introduced you to one of the latest additions to the Subaru lineup, the Wilderness version of the Outback wagon. Yesterday, Subaru Canada announced the pricing for the 2022 Outback, and of course that includes what consumers will pay for the new Wilderness edition.

Recall that the model benefited from a complete redesign for the year 2020, which was presented back in September 2019 in what feels like a lifetime ago.

Wilderness
The addition of the Wilderness trim pushes the number of Outback variants to seven, making the offering very interesting for consumers. The new version takes its place third from the top of the model range.

And what does the Wilderness version offer again? In a nutshell, this variant is aimed at those who want a little more in the way of off-road capabilities. Billed as an alternative to SUVs, this Outback features a unique grille and redesigned front and rear bumpers compared to regular versions of the model.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness, front
Photo: Subaru
2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness, front

The Outback Wilderness also benefits from wider wheel arches, 17-inch off-road tires and four underbody skid plates. Under the hood, it gets Subaru's 2.4L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine, a block that serves up 260 hp and 277 lb-ft of torque. For those wondering about the towing capacity, it's 3500 lb with this variant.

Inside, we're treated to a wealth of equipment, but mostly to little touches that reflect the model's purpose. For example, the materials are more durable and easier to clean. A front camera offers a 180-degree view, which can be very useful when driving off-road to avoid obstacles that could damage the rims or sides of the vehicle.

2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness, interior
Photo: Subaru
2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness, interior

As for the price of this variant, which by the way will be produced for other Subaru models (most likely starting with the Forester), it has been set at $41,995.

Here is the full price range for the 2022 Subaru Outback::

..ModelMSRP
 Convenience$31,195
 Touring$35,395
 Limited$39,595
 Premier$41,395
 Wilderness$41,995
 Limited XT$42,395
 Premier XT$44,195

 

Photos:Subaru
2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness pictures
See the complete Gallery

