2023 Toyota Camry pricing and trim details for Canada have been announced.

Photo: Toyota 2023 Toyota Camry Nightshade, profile

Toyota’s emphasis is on choice as it announces the product offering details for the 2023 Camry sedan. Buyers will have a dozen different model and trim combinations to choose from, with the price of entry for a base model set at $30,190, before fees and taxes of course.

That said, the automaker wants to make at least a little easier for confused buyers, so know that L-badged models are focused primarily on comfort, while S models accentuate the sporty side of driving.

Among the combinations, we find three different powertrain configurations: a 4-cylinder, a V6 and a hybrid setup. The first is a 2.5L unit delivering 203 hp, the second a 3.5L good for 305 hp. Both work with an 8-speed auto transmission. As for the hybrid powertrain, it generates 208 net hp but more importantly, it delivers a fuel consumption official average of 4.9L/100 km (city) and 4.8L/100 km (highway).

Standard on all models is the Toyota Safety Sense 2.5+ suite, as well as the Toyota Star Safety System and 10 air bags. Many trim levels feature additional safety technologies, for instance Toyota’s blind spot monitor system with rear cross traffic alert.

Photo: Toyota 2023 Toyota Camry Nightshade, front

Here’s the breakdown for the trims and their pricing:

Camry SE (MSRP: $30,190)

The entry-level sedan comes with FWD and the 4-cylinder engine, and is fitted with 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic climate control, 8-way power adjustable driver’s seat, heated front seats, 4.2-inch multi-information display and keyless entry with trunk release. The SE also comes standard with sport fabric upholstery with leatherette trim and a leather-wrapped heated steering wheel equipped with paddle shifters.

Camry SE AWD (MSRP: $31,990)

Going for all-wheel-drive capability adds $1,800 to the sticker price of the base-model Camry, as well as a larger, 7-inch multi-information display and electric parking brake.

Camry SE Upgrade (MSRP: $32,830)

The Upgrade package adds or switches in 18-inch alloy wheels, power moonroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, Toyota’s Audio Plus with remote connectivity and entertainment package with a 9-inch display and a wireless charging dock for smartphones, Toyota’s Smart Key System with push button start, auto-dimming rear view mirror with integrated HomeLink technology and blind spot monitor system with rear cross traffic alert.

Camry SE Upgrade AWD (MSRP: $34,630)

This one’s easy: Take the SE Upgrade package and add all-wheel drive, plus that 7-inch multi-information display and the electric parking brake. Voilà.

Camry SE Nightshade AWD (MSRP: $37,430)

This is a limited edition that takes the Camry SE Upgrade AWD and gives it unique styling cues, namely 19” bronze-coloured alloy wheels, black rear spoiler and special trim details including black door handles, black mirror caps, gloss black window trim and black badging.

Camry XSE AWD (MSRP: $37,950)

This version gets the 3.5L V6 engine along with all-wheel drive, and along with all the elements found in the SE Upgrade AWD edition. For 2023, there’s a new colour combination as well: Calvary Blue with a Black Interior.

Photo: Toyota 2023 Toyota Camry Nightshade, rear

Camry TRD (MSRP: 37,440)

Also getting the V6, this edition gets a number of performance upgrades, for instance a performance-tuned suspension system, rear V-brace, TRD body kit and rear spoiler, 19-inch TRD wheels and TRD exhaust system. Inside we find aluminum sport pedals, TRD shift knob, paddle shifters and a heated steering wheel, new this year. Softex-upholstered seats feature TRD embroidery and exclusive red stitching.

Other features include an 8-way power adjustable driver’s seat, heated front seats, Toyota Smart Key with push button start, blind spot monitor with rear cross traffic alert, 4.2-inch multi-information display, full-speed dynamic radar cruise control and electronic parking brake. For 2023, Toyota adds a new colour combination for this model: Dark Grey with a Black Roof.

The hybrid versions feature more or less the same equipment as their non-hybrid siblings; the pricing for those is as follows:

Camry Hybrid LE (MSRP: $31,550)

Camry Hybrid XLE (MSRP: $40,350)

Camry Hybrid SE Upgrade (MSRP $34,830)

Camry Hybrid Nightshade (MSRP: $37,170)

Camry Hybrid XSE (MSRP $38,150)

The 2023 Toyota Camry is available now at Canadian Toyota dealers.

Photo: Toyota 2023 Toyota Camry Nightshade, interior