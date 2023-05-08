Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Best Midsize or Full-Size Car in 2023: We Hand Out Our Auto123 Award!

Automotive columnist:

•    Auto123 presents its annual awards in 22 different categories.

•    For the Best Midsize or Full-Size Car of 2023, here are our finalists and winner!

•    In the running are the Hyundai Sonata, Honda Accord and Toyota Camry.  

•    The three finalists are all purchases that are recommended by the Auto123 team.

Every year, you our readers are kind enough to await with interest Auto123's verdicts in declaring the winners across various vehicle categories. This year, the battles were once again ferocious, with many of the votes very close. There were arguments and maybe a couple of tears.

Nevertheless, at the end of the day, 22 vehicles were declared winners in their category. If you want to know what are recommended buys in the midsize or full-size car segments, here’s what happened this year in this category.

Red 2023 Honda Accord
Red 2023 Honda Accord
Photo: Honda

Like with the subcompact and compact car segments, market realities have compelled us to group together the midsize and full-size car categories, previously considered separately for our awards.

White 2023 Toyota Camry hybrid
White 2023 Toyota Camry hybrid
Photo: D.Boshouwers

The full-size segment in particular has contracted quite a bit in recent years, and so it gets placed in the same category as the midsize cars. The result? Even more ferocious competition.

Red 2023 Hyundai Sonata
Red 2023 Hyundai Sonata
Photo: D.Boshouwers

In any case, our methods of evaluation remain as rigorous as before. The models considered are evaluated according to a number of factors, but in this category we place particular emphasis on comfort, ride smoothness, value, in-cabin experience and yes, also driving dynamics.

And like happens every year in this segment, the choice of a winner wasn’t an easy one. To wit, the finalists were the Hyundai Sonata, Toyota Camry and Honda Accord. There is simply no bad choice among these midsize sedans, all of which we can recommend in 2023.

