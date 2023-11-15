Los Angeles, CA - The 2025 Toyota Camry marks the debut of the sedan’s ninth generation. The Japanese automaker presented the model officially tonight, revealing a fairly substantial exterior redesign and hybrid powertrains powering each variant.

This new edition represents the first sedan from Toyota to get the company’s 2.5L 4-cylinder working with the THS 5, the name for the fifth-generation Toyota Hybrid System. That system features two electric motors, and total output from the system is 225 hp, in front-wheel-drive configuration, and 232 hp with the all-wheel drive setup (that’s up 30 from the outgoing model’s top output). That AWD comes via Toyota’s Electronic On-Demand system, by the way, and this is the first time Toyota offers it on all trims of the Camry.

Toyota says it has re-engineered the suspension and the braking system to improve comfort and handling. SE and XSE (see below) versions get a distinct, retuned suspension for a more dynamic driving experience. We’ll know more about all that when time comes to test-drive the model.

Toyota Camry 2025, avant Photo: D.Boshouwers

As for the exterior shell surrounding the nuts and bolts of the new Camry, Toyota vaunts the design as producing a sleeker, more athletic look. At the front we find very slim headlights on the edges and the Hammerhead front fascia in the centre, which is so prominent and aggressive it looks like it could literally chew up and spit out the asphalt beneath. The SE and XSE grades feature functional aerodynamic air ducts down low.

At the back the changes are less notable, though there has been some resculpting with more panel edges running along the sides of the car to the focal point that is the trunk with its CAMRY lettering. The rear lights have been thinned some more in comparison with the current model. It’s still not an exciting back end, but it is more exciting than what it’s replacing.

Toyota Camry 2025, arrière Photo: Toyota

Versions of the 2025 Toyota Camry

The four trims for the 2025 Camry are the SE, SE Upgrade, XLE and XSE. The first comes only in a FWD configuration, while the Upgrade options adds the choice of that or AWD. The XSE and XLE are exclusively offered with power going to all wheels.

(As per Toyota tradition, the SE and XSE focus more on sportiness while the XLE is more comfort-oriented.)

All models get the Toyota Safety Sense 3 suite of drive-assist functions as standard equipment.

Toyota Camry 2025, profil Photo: Toyota

Other standard features on the base SE model with its 16-inch wheels include:

- Auto high beams

- Dual-zone climate control

- 7-inch digital driver data cluster

- 8-inch multimedia touchscreen

- Qi wireless charging for smartphones

- Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility

- Heated front seats and heated steering wheel

- Auto-dimming rearview mirror

- Blind spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert

- Safe-exit assist

- Backup guide monitor

The SE Upgrade rides on bigger 18-inch wheels and adds:

- Moonroof

- Smart entry with the smart key

- Electro-chromatic rearview mirror

- Garage-door opener

The Camry XSE gets unique wheel colours for its larger 19-inch wheels and a panoramic moonroof (of the power tilt-and-slide variety, a first-time standard inclusion for the model). It’s also where the equipment list really grows, with the following adds:

- 12.3-inch digital driver data cluster

- 12.3-inch multimedia touchscreen

- JBL 9-speaker premium audio

- Leather-trimmed seats

- Heated and ventilated front seats

- Panoramic view monitor

- Extra drive assist functions

- Drive Connect

- Digital key

Finally, the XLE sticks with 18-inch wheels and adds… rain-sensing wipers. Oh and also acoustic laminated glass up front for a quieter cabin, same as the XSE in fact. And that tilt-and-slide panoramic moonroof.

The 2025 Camry, on the road Photo: Toyota

A final note, the SE comes with a black interior and that’s that, while the XSE can be had in black or Cockpit Red, the XLE in black or grey. The exterior choices are many, but there’s a new one for 2025: Ocean Gem. The XSE can be had in two-tone motif, with a black metallic roof combined with one of four possible colours (Wind Chill Pearl, Heavy Metal, Emotional Red and that new Ocean Gem).

The 2025 Toyota Camry will be at Canadian Toyota dealerships in the spring of 2024. As of this writing there’s no word on pricing, but stay tuned.