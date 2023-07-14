Recall of 118,000 Toyota, Lexus Vehicles Over Airbag Issue

Toyota has issued a recall on 118,000 vehicles due to a potential problem that could prevent the driver's side airbag from deploying in the event of an impact.

Affected models include:

2023 Toyota Corolla

2023 Toyota Corolla Cross

2023 Toyota Highlander and Highlander Hybrid

2023 Toyota Tacoma

2023 Lexus RX and RX Hybrid

2024 Lexus NX and NX Hybrid

In Canada, 4,252 vehicles are affected by the campaign.

Toyota explains that on affected vehicles, “the spiral cable assembly in the steering column may lose its electrical connection on the circuit controlling the driver’s airbag. If this occurs, the airbag warning light will illuminate, and the driver’s airbag may not deploy in a crash.”

“As a result, the vehicle will not comply with certain federal motor vehicle safety requirements and may increase the risk of injury to the driver in the event of a crash,” the company adds in its statement.

2023 Lexus RX 500h Photo: D.Boshouwers

Toyota and Lexus dealers will check the serial number of the spiral cable and, if necessary, replace it. This is, of course, free of charge for customers.

Toyota will begin informing owners of the problem by early September.