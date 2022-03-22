This morning, Toyota confirmed what many have been waiting for: it will, later this week, officially reveal the next GR model to join its lineup, a model that is a hatchback - though the two teaser images released today don't really make that clear.

It’s a horribly kept secret of course that the new GR performance variant is indeed the GR Corolla. And yes, that is how the model will be designated, just like the GR Supra and GR8 before it. The letters GR, remember, stand for Gazoo Racing, the Japanese automaker’s racing and performance division.

Over the last few months, Toyota has dropped the odd breadcrumb here and there regarding the next GR. Today’s images show us a little more, though the full monty show will happen this coming Thursday evening, March 31st.

I am currently in Southern California, and though this remains to be confirmed, I was told at last weekend’s launch event for the Toyota bZ4X EV that something was planned for later this week in Long Beach. Two plus two, in this case, probably equals the reveal of the GR Corolla.

Stay tuned.

Photo: Toyota Toyota's future GR Corolla, fig. 2

In the meantime, the teaser images show the left front fender of the vehicle with an air extractor and the GR badging, as well as a side skirt on which we can see the letters GR-FOUR, announcing four-wheel drive.

Toyota has been good about maintaining secrecy regarding the coming GR Corolla, but we do know it will share some elements with the GR Yaris, which is not offered here, though it should offer more power (there’s speculation it will reach around 300 hp). That kind of output takes it into the ballpark of the Honda Civic Type R.

But we’ll knock off the speculation for now. Just a few more days and then we can talk facts.