Photo: Toyota The 2023 Toyota Corolla lineup

Toyota has spent much of the last two days blitzing announcements regarding its lineup in North America for 2022, and there are a number of changes coming. In some cases, we're talking about small updates, while in others, the automaker is adding variants to certain models.

One example is the arrival of the Woodland Edition with the RAV4 hybrid, which we’ll touch on shortly.

But perhaps more importantly, things are afoot in the Corolla camp. For 2023, expect more hybridity and AWD.

Photo: Toyota 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross, profile

Corolla Cross

When the new Corolla Cross SUV hit the market last summer, there were immediately voices wondering why not a hybrid variant. Those voices were heard, evidently, as the model will be offered in hybrid configuration for 2023.

The fifth generation of Toyota's hybrid system will instill in the Corolla Cross improved performance and fuel economy. On paper, we're now talking about 194 hp (up from 169) and a combined fuel-consumption rating of 6.4L/100 km (compared to 7.8L/100 km, at best, with a regular 4WD model).

The Corolla Cross Hybrid will be offered in two new trim levels, SE and XSE Sport. Both electrified versions get all-wheel drive as standard.

Adjustments to the colour palette on offer, as well as the grafting of the family's new multimedia system to the interior are also on the list of changes to the model.

Photo: Toyota 2023 Toyota Corolla Hatchback

Corolla

The Toyota Corolla also benefits from a slew of changes for the coming year. There’s some assorted tweaking of the styling, entry-level models get the 2.0L 4-cylinder engine (169 hp and 151 lb-ft of torque), and the colour choices are revised.

As for the hybrid version, it was previously offered with only one trim level, to which the Premium Package could be added. For 2023, Toyota will offer three new trims, with all-wheel drive available.

The all-wheel drive system the model is getting has an important advantage. Rather than using gears and a driveshaft at the rear wheels, electronic all-wheel drive (which acts only on demand) uses a separate electric motor mounted at the rear to power the wheels when needed.

Toyota explains that “The system works seamlessly and transparently, pre-emptively distributing driving force to the rear wheels to help suppress front wheel slip during off-the-line starts. It also engages the rear motor in response to slippage at the front wheels and enhances cornering agility by helping to reduce understeer. The driver can view torque distribution on the Multi-information Display and audio system screen.”

Photo: Toyota 2023 Toyota Corolla, three-quarters rear

The 2023 Corolla Hybrids also offer improved braking, while the SE AWD and XSE AWD versions inherit the firmer-feeling electronic power steering of the Apex edition.

Note that the Corolla Hybrid is still available in front-wheel drive (AWD) configuration. All-wheel drive models take the LE, SE and XSE trim levels.

The Corolla sedan also gets the company's new multimedia system.

In short, a flurry of changes for 2023, but mostly marked by a wider distribution of hybridity.

For more details, be sure to follow our tests of Toyota's 2023 models, as we'll have several points to cover regarding all the changes they benefit from.