2023 Toyota GR Corolla Priced at $45,490 in Canada

Photo: Toyota 2023 Toyota Corolla Core, profile

Toyota Canada has announced a $45,490 price point to gain access to the much-anticipated 2023 GR Corolla performance bug, finally coming to market this fall (though the two limited-edition sportier variants won’t debut until spring 2023).

Many of the details regarding the GR Corolla were announced previously, and many of them can be found here. But here are the highlights:

- Starting MSRP is set at $45,490 CAD.

- The GR Corolla runs on a 1.6L 3-cylinder engine good for 300 hp and 295 lb-ft of maximum torque.

- Also included is the GR-Four AWD system (Toyota’s first such system in over 20 years) with customizable front-rear power settings.

Photo: Toyota 2023 Toyota Corolla Core, three-quarters rear

There will be three trims or grades of the GR Corolla for Canadian consumers to choose from. The GR Corolla Core (MSRP $45,490) features 18-inch black alloy wheels, GR Sports seats, 8-inch Toyota Multimedia system with Service Connect (up to 5-yr trial), Remote Connect (3-yr trial), Safety Connect (3-yr trial), Drive Connect enabled (paid subscription required) along with 6-speaker audio system and standard wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. Unique to Canada, there are also standard heated front seats and front and rear Torsen limited slip differentials.

Photo: Toyota 2023 Toyota Corolla Circuit Edition, three-quarters rear

Then there’s the GR Corolla Circuit Edition ($53,990), a limited edition available only for year one of the model. To the base version, it adds a carbon-fibre roof, GR red caliper brakes, vented hood bulge, rear spoiler, GR suede seats, heated steering wheel, signature shift knob and a 3-year Drive Connect (Cloud Navigation, Intelligent Assistant, Destination Assist) trial along with an 8-speaker JBL Premium Audio system with an 8-channel, 800-watt amp.

Photo: Toyota 2023 Toyota Corolla MORIZO Edition, on the track

Above that sits the GR Corolla MORIZO Edition ($59,990), also to be produced in limited quantities and the most track-focused of the three versions. It gets a re-tuned engine that boosts maximum torque to 295 lb-ft. This model loses its rear seats to save weight, while in front there are Brin-Naub and synthetic leather-trimmed GR sport seats with red stitching and red mesh inserts. Other features include a close-ratio 6-speed manual transmission with an Ultrasuede-clad MORIZO signed shift knob, forged 1-inch alloy wheels, carbon-fibre roof, rear lip spoiler, vented hood bulge and a suede-clad steering wheel.

“The GR Corolla is rooted in rally. It was developed under the scrutiny of Toyota’s master driver, Akio Toyoda, and inspired by our legendary history in racing and rallying events. With a core model plus two limited editions on offer, this hot hatch is ready to rocket to the top of driver wish lists when it debuts at Toyota Dealers this year.” - Cyril Dimitris, Vice President, Toyota Canada

Take note that we will have the opportunity to test-drive the new 2023 Toyota GR Corolla on the road AND on the track in early November, so stay tuned!