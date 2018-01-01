Photo: Toyota 2023 Toyota GR Corolla, three-quarters rear

The big reveal of the newest model to come from Toyota’s GR (Gazoo Racing) division is happening tonight (at 9:30 pm EDT), but early leaked images and details – leaked inadvertently by Toyota USA itself on its website! – have spilled the beans on the model’s identity. Not that it was much of a secret that what Toyota is introducing to the world tonight is the GR Corolla, a high-performance variant of the Corolla Hatchback that has been long-rumoured and long-anticipated.

And so here are the first reveal-all images of the GR Corolla, along with the following facts:

- The powertrain, centered on a 3-cylinder, 1.6L engine already in use in the GR Yaris, will deliver 300 hp and 273 lb-ft of torque

- The powertrain also includes a GR four-wheel-drive system

- There are Normal, Sport and Track modes

- The only transmission is a 6-speed manual, so no auto unit is on offer

- The rear end features functional intakes and a large spoiler, and the fenders are flared and bumpers redesigned

- The car rides on Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires wrapped on 18-inch alloy wheels

- Stopping is helped by red-painted brake calipers

- There will be a Launch Edition with bonus elements (upgraded brakes, carbon-fibre roof and Torsen differentials, etc.)

- The GR Corolla goes on sale in the fall, with pricing details to come as that launch date approaches.

That’s a fair amount of information, but there will be more to come as the model is officially launched this evening, and we will have a more detailed report for you then, along with additional images.

Photo: Toyota 2023 Toyota GR Corolla, front

Photo: Toyota 2023 Toyota GR Corolla, profile

Photo: Toyota 2023 Toyota GR Corolla, wheel, headlight