The 2026 Toyota 4Runner is available now at Canadian dealerships. For the new model-year, the manufacturer is sticking with the winning formula for its "adventure-enabler" of a sturdy body-on-frame chassis and off-road capabilities, and an expansive lineup that features eight trims split evenly between hybrid and non-hybrid configurations.

Powertrains of the 2026 Toyota 4Runner

The 2026 lineup features two 4-cylinder architectures:

i-FORCE (gasoline): A 2.4L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine producing 278 hp and 317 lb-ft of torque. Maximum towing capacity: 2,722 kg (6,000 lb).

i-FORCE MAX (Hybrid): The same turbocharged engine paired with an electric system provides a combined output of 326 hp and 465 lb-ft of torque. Towing capacity is 2,631 kg (5,800 lb).

The traction system is either on-demand or permanent all-wheel drive, which is an important technical distinction depending on whether the model is intended for on-road or off-road use.

The interior

The layout of the interior layout varies by model. Buyers get either:

Five seats in the standard configuration (two rows) - Seven seats, available on certain family versions (SR5 and Limited) with a third row

The advertised cargo volume is 2,554 litres behind the front seats. In terms of technology, the model comes with 8- or 14-inch centre screens and wireless integration of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Please note that the digital rearview mirror and trailer brake controller are standard on mid-range trims (TRD Off-Road Premium and Limited).

The 4Runner range

Toyota has segmented its offerings to target specific buyer profiles.

Gasoline models (i-FORCE):

TRD Off-Road Premium: The core model for trail enthusiasts - Limited: Luxury trim with seven seats

Hybrid models (i-FORCE MAX):

TRD Pro: The benchmark for off-road speed with FOX shock absorbers - Trailhunter: The new "expedition" model comes with skid plates, ARB accessories, and an onboard compressor

2026 Toyota 4Runner pricing and versions in Canada

The starting price is set at $55,270 for the SR5 model, which represents a small $1,070 increase over last year. Prices climb from there to $85,304 for the ultimate Trailhunter version, first introduced last year.

2026 4Runner TRD Pro (Hybrid) - $81,588 - 2026 4Runner Trailhunter (Hybrid) - $85,304

With the 2026 4Runner, Toyota's strategy is clear: the SR5 and Limited versions are aimed at active families, while the Trailhunter and TRD Pro versions are aimed at purists who love expeditions and extreme off-roading.

