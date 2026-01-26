Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

2026 Toyota 4Runner Priced Starting at $55,270 in Canada

2026 Toyota 4Runner | Photo: Toyota Canada
Obtain the best financial rate for your car loan at Automobile En DirectTecnic
Khatir Soltani
 Toyota's "adventure-enabler" offers an eight-trim lineup - four gas-only, four hybrid.

The 2026 Toyota 4Runner is available now at Canadian dealerships. For the new model-year, the manufacturer is sticking with the winning formula for its "adventure-enabler" of a sturdy body-on-frame chassis and off-road capabilities, and an expansive lineup that features eight trims split evenly between hybrid and non-hybrid configurations.

Powertrains of the 2026 Toyota 4Runner

The 2026 lineup features two 4-cylinder architectures:

  • i-FORCE (gasoline): A 2.4L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine producing 278 hp and 317 lb-ft of torque. Maximum towing capacity: 2,722 kg (6,000 lb).
  • i-FORCE MAX (Hybrid): The same turbocharged engine paired with an electric system provides a combined output of 326 hp and 465 lb-ft of torque. Towing capacity is 2,631 kg (5,800 lb).

The traction system is either on-demand or permanent all-wheel drive, which is an important technical distinction depending on whether the model is intended for on-road or off-road use.

The interior
The layout of the interior layout varies by model. Buyers get either: 

  • Five seats in the standard configuration (two rows)
  • Seven seats, available on certain family versions (SR5 and Limited) with a third row

The advertised cargo volume is 2,554 litres behind the front seats. In terms of technology, the model comes with 8- or 14-inch centre screens and wireless integration of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Please note that the digital rearview mirror and trailer brake controller are standard on mid-range trims (TRD Off-Road Premium and Limited).

The 4Runner range
Toyota has segmented its offerings to target specific buyer profiles.

Gasoline models (i-FORCE):

  • SR5: The entry-level family model with seven seats
  • TRD Sport: An urban model with sport suspension (5 seats)
  • TRD Off-Road Premium: The core model for trail enthusiasts
  • Limited: Luxury trim with seven seats

Hybrid models (i-FORCE MAX):

  • TRD Off-Road Premium: Hybrid power for off-road capability
  • Platinum: The pinnacle of luxury
  • TRD Pro: The benchmark for off-road speed with FOX shock absorbers
  • Trailhunter: The new "expedition" model comes with skid plates, ARB accessories, and an onboard compressor

2026 Toyota 4Runner pricing and versions in Canada

The starting price is set at $55,270 for the SR5 model, which represents a small $1,070 increase over last year. Prices climb from there to $85,304 for the ultimate Trailhunter version, first introduced last year.

  • 2026 4Runner SR5 2026 - $55,270 (MSRP)
  • - 2026 4Runner TRD Sport - $60,072
  • 2026 4Runner TRD Off Road Premium - $65,212
  • 2026 4Runner TRD Off Road Premium (Hybrid) - $68,857
  • 2026 4Runner Limited - $69,394
  • - 2026 4Runner Platinum (Hybrid) - $74,779
  • 2026 4Runner TRD Pro (Hybrid) - $81,588
  • 2026 4Runner Trailhunter (Hybrid) - $85,304

With the 2026 4Runner, Toyota's strategy is clear: the SR5 and Limited versions are aimed at active families, while the Trailhunter and TRD Pro versions are aimed at purists who love expeditions and extreme off-roading.
 

Khatir Soltani
Khatir Soltani
Automotive expert
  • Over 8 years experience as a car reviewer
  • Over 50 test drives in the last year
  • Involved in discussions with virtually every auto manufacturer in Canada

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 