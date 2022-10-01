2023 Toyota Tacoma details, pricing announced for Canada

• The 2023 Toyota Tundra gets a starting price in Canada of $40,690

• The usual wide range of formats and packages are offered, including Sport, Off Road, TRD Pro and Nightshade

• A new Solar Octane exterior colour makes its debut, as an option on the TRD Pro

Toyota has shared pricing details for the 2023 edition of its adventurous pickup. The 2023 Toyota Tacoma gets few changes of note, but we do now know the pricing structure.

Browse cars for sale available near you

Photo: Toyota 2023 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro, profile

All trims found in that structure work with the same 3.5L V6 engine and either a 6-speed manual or 6-speed auto transmission, your choice. Every model also comes out of the factory with a towing package comprising a Class IV hitch, 7-pin wire harness and trailer sway control.

What else does every 2023 Tacoma come with? A touch display with Apple CarPlay and Android auto integration, heated front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, tilting/telescoping steering wheel, scuff plates and rear privacy glass. Also standard is the Toyota Safety Sense P suite of safety functions, as well as the Toyota Star Safety system.

Photo: Toyota 2023 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro, front

Here are the versions of the 2023 Tacoma found in the Canadian product offering:

Tacoma TRD Off Road Access Cab: This features a 6-foot cargo bed and is available with a choice of manual (MSRP: $43,350) or automatic (MSRP: $44,860) transmissions. The manual version includes Bilstein shocks, LED daytime running lights, fog lamps and 16-inch off-road alloy wheels.

Inside, the model is equipped with Connected Services by Toyota Premium Audio with Navigation and an 8-inch touchscreen display, heated front seats, power-adjustable driver’s seat a leather-wrapped steering wheel. The automatic version adds the Toyota Smart Key system with push button start, plus the Multi-Terrain Select system and crawl control.

Tacoma Double Cab SR (MSRP: $40,690). This version features the 6-foot bed and auto transmission, and it includes heated front seats, 7-inch touchscreen display and 16-inch steel wheels.

Tacoma Double Cab SR5 (MSRP: $43,410). This trim builds on the SR trim level and adds Connected Services by Toyota Audio Plus and an 8-unch touchscreen display, integrated Sirius XM Satellite radio, 16-inch alloy wheels, power-adjustable driver’s seat, LED daytime running lights, fog lamps and leather-wrapped steering wheel.

New this year, this trim level also receives the Toyota Smart Key System with push button start.

Tacoma Double Cab TRD Sport (MSRP: $45,750). This takes the SR5 and adds a sport tuned suspension, hood scoop, 17-inch alloy wheels and colour-keyed exterior details. Cabin upgrades include sport fabric upholstery and Connected Services by Toyota Premium Audio with Navigation.

Tacoma Double Cab TRD Sport Premium (MSRP: $48,250). This is the top-trim model with a 6-foot bed. It keeps all features on the TRD Sport model but is upgraded with leather upholstery, moon roof, wireless charging system for devices and blind spot monitor with rear cross traffic alert.

Photo: Toyota 2022-2023 Toyota Tacoma Trail, tailgate

Tacoma Double Cab Trail (MSRP: $49,060). This limited-production model comes with a 5-foot bed and auto transmission. Performance features include a lifted suspension, 16-inch off-road wheels in a unique bronze finish, rear differential lock and skid plates.

Exterior features include bed lighting, cross bars, Predator side step bars, “TACOMA” tailgate insert, “TACOMA” side door black overlays and black chrome exhaust tip.

Interior features include the Toyota Smart Key System with push button start, power adjustable driver’s seat, heated front seats, Connected Services by Toyota Audio Plus, integrated Sirius XM Satellite radio, tub style mats and TRD shift knob.

Tacoma Double Cab TRD Off Road (MSRP: $45,770): this model comes with 5-foot bed and auto transmission, Connected Services by Toyota Premium Audio with Remote and Navigation, 16-inch off-road alloy wheels, Bilstein shocks, Multi-Terrain Select System, Crawl Control and fog lamps.

Tacoma Double Cab TRD Off Road Premium (MSRP: $48,770): This variant builds on the Off Road grade, adding leather upholstery, a moon roof, a wireless charging system for personal electronics, the Multi-Terrain View Monitor and blind spot monitor with rear cross traffic alert.

Tacoma Double Cab TRD Pro (MSRP: $60,430). Another limited production model, this is the Off Road Premium trim but with additions including a heritage “TOYOTA” grille, JBL audio system, 16-inch TRD Pro alloy wheels clad in all-terrain tires, TRD Pro leather interior, LED headlamps, Rigid Industries LED fog lamps, Fox Suspension with 2.5-inch diameter shocks and TRD Pro skid plates. It’s also now offered in the new Solar Octane exterior halo paint colour.

Photo: Toyota 2022-2023 Toyota Tacoma, Nightshade edition

Tacoma Nightshade Edition (MSRP: $53,690): This last version brings distinctive Nightshade styling to the Tacoma. This limited production model features a double cab, five-foot bed, and automatic transmission – plus a JBL audio system, Connected Services by Toyota Premium Audio with Remote and Navigation, 18” alloy wheels, LED headlamps, LED fog lamps and a moon roof.

Also featured are a Nightshade premium black leather interior, power adjustable driver’s seat, the Toyota Smart Key System with Push Button Start, the Panoramic View Monitor, a wireless charging system for personal electronics, and the Toyota Blind Spot Monitor system with Rear Cross Traffic Alert.

This model is then finished with a number of Nightshade-specific details, including black grille, mirror caps and door handles, a black exhaust tip, and black lug nuts and wheel locks.

Two models can be had with manual transmission; these are double-cab, five-foot-bed in configuration: The Tacoma TRD Sport Premium (MSRP: $46,640) and Tacoma TRD Pro (MSRP: $56,320) limited production model.

The 2023 Toyota Tacoma is now on sale at Toyota Dealers across Canada.