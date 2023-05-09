• An image of the upcoming new-generation Toyota Tacoma has appeared online.

• The carmaker had already shared some details about the pickup and the image matches what we know.

• The 2024 Toyota Tacoma will be officially unveiled on May 19.

On May 19, Toyota will officially unveil the next generation of its mid-size Tacoma truck. For the past few weeks, the Japanese automaker has been unveiling images showing off bits and pieces of the vehicle, but until now, none of the shared images have revealed the new model’s general design.

Toyota still hasn't shared anything official, but this weekend a leaked image made the online rounds that almost surely shows the next Tacoma. Apparently, the image appeared briefly on Toyota's website and was spotted and captured before heading online.

The automaker has said nothing about the image or its authenticity, but the details in the image do match what we’ve seen and been told about the Tacoma so far. The headlights for example are a match with the image shared by Toyota previously. We can also see similarities with the Brazilian patent image that made the rounds some time ago. And the design of the front grille is another giveaway that what we’re looking at is the 2024 Toyota Tacoma.

White 2024 Toyota Tacoma Photo: Toyota

This thus adds a visual image to go with the details we already have on the model, such as that a TRD Pro version will be part of the offering, as well as a new off-road variant named Trailhunter. We also know that Fox shocks will be offered with some versions and that the model can still be delivered with a manual transmission.

Mechanically, we don't have all the details yet, but Toyota confirmed that we would be getting a hybrid version with the publication of an image that showed a model bearing the I-Force Max logo. Expect a less powerful version of the engine that already powers the larger Tundra pickup. It's hard to imagine a Tacoma offering 437 hp and 583 lb-ft of torque.

We'll know soon enough. The Tacoma pictured here looks great and the grille design is certainly less polarizing than the one worn by big brother the Tundra.

Stay tuned for more details on the 2024 Toyota Tacoma next week.

Exterior design of 2024 Toyota Tacoma Photo: Toyota

Profile of 2024 Toyota Tacoma Photo: Toyota

Logo of 2024 Toyota Tacoma Photo: Toyota

Pedals of Toyota Tacoma 2024 Photo: Toyota

Loudspeaker of Toyota Tacoma 2024 Photo: Toyota

Engine of Toyota Tacoma 2024 Photo: Toyota

Headlight of Toyota Tacoma 2024 Photo: Toyota