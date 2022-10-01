2023 Toyota Venza Pricing, Details Announced for Canada

Photo: D.Boshouwers 2023 Toyota Venza - Back

• Details for the 2023 Toyota Venza have been announced for Canada.

• The model gets only minor tweaks to its tech offering… and a new price point: $40,050.

• The 2023 Venza is available for order now.

The 2023 Toyota Venza is available to order now at Canadian Toyota dealers, carrying an MSRP of $40,050. The Japanese automaker’s Canadian division today shared details on the hybrid SUV’s product offering for the next year.

Looks-wise the relative youthful Venza remains the same as it was, the main changes coming inside. More specifically, all models get the Toyota Multimedia system and updated Toyota Safety Sense 2.5 suite of safety equipment.

The Toyota Multimedia system integrates wirelessly with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and features Toyota’s newest interface, which allows interaction between occupants and the vehicle via sight, touch, and voice. Many functions can be controlled via the touchscreen with the same gestures used on smartphone screens.

Photo: D.Boshouwers Front of 2023 Toyota Venza

As well, new for 2023, XLE and Limited trims now have an 8-way power adjustable front row passenger’s seat instead of the 4-way power adjustable seat.

Once again, all 2023 Venza models get the Toyota Hybrid Synergy Drive system that includes a 2.5L 4-cylinder engine, three high-torque electric motor-generators and electronically controlled continuously variable transmission (CVT). This system delivers 219 total hp. Toyota claims the best fuel efficiency rating in the two-row crossover segment at 6.1L/100 km (city/highway combined).

All Venza models also confer the all-weather confidence of Toyota’s electronic on-demand all-wheel-drive system. When not needed, 100 percent of torque is sent to the front wheels to maximize fuel efficiency. But when required, up to 80 percent of driving force can be seamlessly redistributed to the rear wheels via a dedicated rear-mounted electric motor.

Photo: D.Boshouwers 2023 Toyota Venza - Logo

Here’s the breakdown of the trims and their pricing for 2023:

Venza LE (MSRP: $40,050): The base model introduces the new Toyota Multimedia system to the model range, receiving the Remote Connect package with an 8-inch touchscreen and six speakers, as well as a 7-inch multi-information display.

Other features include 18-inch alloy wheels, power rear door, wireless charging tray for personal electronics, leather-wrapped steering wheel on a power tilting/telescoping steering column and leather-wrapped shift knob, premium fabric upholstery, heated front seats and power adjustable driver’s seat.

Venza XLE (MSRP: $46,290): New this year, the XLE receives the new Toyota Multimedia system with Drive Connect and a larger 12.3-inch touch screen, as well as LED fog lamps and an 8-way power adjustable front row passenger seat.

Other upgrades include 19-inch alloy wheels, 7-inch multi-information display, capacitive touch control panel, projector-style LED headlamps, 9-speaker JBL audio system, power rear door with kick sensor, heated and leather-wrapped steering wheel, heated and ventilated front row seats, driver’s seat memory system, Softex upholstery and the Intelligent Clearance Sonar system with Rear Cross Traffic Braking.

Venza Limited (MSRP: $49,750): This top trim adds more technology. New this year, that includes a larger, 12.3-inch multi-information display and 8-way power adjustable front-row passenger seat. Other upgrades in this package include a head-up display, digital display rear view mirror, Bird’s Eye View Camera with rear camera washer, Star Gaze fixed panoramic glass roof with frost control, illuminated front scuff plate and rain sensing wipers.