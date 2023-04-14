2023 Toyota Venza - Front Photo: Auto123

• Auto123 reviews the 2023 Toyota Venza Hybrid AWD. Here's what you need to know.

• The model adds a touch of luxury to the Japanese brand's SUV lineup.

• Is it enough to justify its existence, surrounded as it is by the RAV4 and Pilot in that lineup?

The Toyota Venza mid-size SUV sits between the RAV4 and the Highlander in Toyota's SUV range, and for now anyways, it sits in their shade as well. The first Venza saw the light of day in 2008, before being retired in 2015, only to make its return in 2021 with a second generation.

The Venza features a sleek, modern design, as well as advanced safety and technology features. It comes equipped with the Toyota Safety Sense 2.5 safety suite for 2023.

Another notable point, the Venza is offered exclusively as a hybrid with all-wheel drive. Both of these features should logically be of great interest to Canadian consumers.

The fly in the ointment is the price, which is closer to that of the Highlander above than that of the RAV4 below.

What's new for the 2023 version?

The model is relatively new, but for 2023, Toyota has made some updates.

The Venza now comes with an all-new Technology Package that includes the Toyota Multimedia System, which includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto wireless connectivity, among other features.

Starting with the entry-level trim (the LE trim), there is now a new 7-inch multifunction display.

The XLE and Limited variants get the all-new Toyota multimedia system with Drive Connect and a 12.3-inch touchscreen, LED fog lights and a front passenger seat that’s eight-way power-adjustable, instead of the previous four.

The exterior

From the outside, this Toyota Venza reflects a strong Lexus influence on its design. The horizontal headlights have a particular signature, but the LED fog lights are rather small and placed too low, which makes them not very effective at night.

The mirrors, on the other hand, are remarkably large. This is a feature we've appreciated on many Toyota products, especially in winter. The horizontal taillights are also a design highlight, reminiscent of a Jaguar with their light bar extending across the entire width of the rear.

Strong points Exterior appearance

Exterior appearance Light signature

Light signature Mirror size Weak points Usefulness of the fog lights

The interior

Once inside the Venza, there's no shortage of room to comfortably accommodate five passengers in a spacious cabin. The impression of luxury continues with a flawless finish and a center console equipped with a large screen in the Limited version only. However, the central position of the start button remains a question mark when it could have been placed elsewhere, in our opinion.

The rear row hasn’t been neglected, with comfortable and luxurious seats, as well as a 60/40 folding seatback configuration. The trunk is ready to swallow the equivalent of 816 litres of goods, or 1028 litres with the second-row seats folded.

Comfort is also enhanced by the dual-zone automatic temperature control function, coupled with the Smart-Flow air conditioning system. But the real standout feature of the Limited version is its fixed panoramic Star Gaze roof. This feature allows passengers to adjust the amount of light entering the cabin at the touch of a button, providing a convenient solution for sunny days or bright roads.

Currently, this type of roof is only found on the Venza; it’s not an essential feature but it sure is nice.

Strong points Space on board

Space on board Finish

Finish Rear seat space Weak points Ignition button

Ignition button Touch-sensitive buttons

Safety and technology

Toyota's new multimedia system, first introduced in the 2022 Tundra, is found here in the Venza. This connected service allows drivers to interact with their car in an intuitive way using graphical and touch interfaces.

This new system also offers a virtual assistant and a cloud-based navigation system that allows it to work even if the GPS is offline.

In short, very interesting for those who do not use their connected phone in their vehicle. For everyone else, these functions are accessible via your smartphone operating system... provided you have a network.

On the safety side, the Venza is now equipped with Toyota Safety Sense 2.5. With this updated system, you'll find several features such as emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, pedestrian and cyclist detection, as well as lane departure and blind spot warnings.

The drive

The Toyota Venza offers a comfortable driving experience thanks to its soft suspension and caulked interior, reminiscent of a Lexus. Its 2.5L 4-cylinder engine working within a hybrid system offers 219 hp, all-wheel drive and excellent fuel economy.

During our winter test, the Venza performed well in a snowstorm thanks to its four-wheel drive system and excellent Blizzak tires. Overall, the Venza's driving experience is similar to that of a Lexus, except for the Toyota logo on the steering wheel.

In terms of fuel consumption, we averaged 6.1L/100 km. This is quite impressive, especially in winter. Long live hybrid SUVs!

Strong points Hybrid powertrain

Hybrid powertrain Smooth ride

Smooth ride Fuel consumption Weak points CVT

Test conditions

- Weather conditions: Winter with snow days

- Road type: Suburban

- Speed: 29 km/h average

- Kilometres driven: 246 km

- Duration of the test: one week

The final word

It’s valid to wonder about the purpose of this Venza within the Toyota lineup, as it falls into a relatively narrow space between the RAV4 and the Highlander.

Pricing starts at $44,000, not much more than a $45,000 RAV4 XLE hybrid, and goes all the way up to $53,000 - which is the price of a Highlander XLE hybrid. At first glance, it begs the question what the Venza is doing here. It doesn't bring any more or less to the table than the other two models can.

But in reality, the Venza offers the luxury that the RAV4 does not. If that’s so, however, wouldn't it be more accurate to compare it to the Lexus NX? Well, yes. And the Venza is for customers who prefer a fully equipped, slightly premium hybrid SUV to a $53,000 base NX hybrid luxury SUV. Are there enough of those customers around? That is the question.

Here are a few of your questions about the 2023 Toyota Venza :

What are the differences between the models in the 2023 Toyota Venza lineup?

The Venza is offered in three different trims: base LE model, mid-range XLE model and top-of-the-line Limited model. Here are the main differences between the three:

LE at $40,050:

o 7" multimedia screen

o 18" alloy wheels

o Power tailgate

o Wireless phone charging cradle

o Leather-wrapped steering wheel

o Heated front cloth seats

XLE at $46,290:

o New 12.3-inch Drive Connect multimedia system

o Fog lights with Del

o 8-way power passenger seat

o 19" alloy wheels

o 9-speaker JBL audio system

o Power tailgate with foot release

o Heated steering wheel

o Heated and ventilated Softex leather front seats

o Rear cross traffic detection with braking.

Limited at $49,750:

o Head-up display

o Digital rearview mirror

o Dive-down camera

o Fixed panoramic roof

o Rain activated wipers

The competition for the 2023 Toyota Venza :

Ford Escape Hybrid: This offers both impressive fuel economy and smart all-wheel drive.

Honda CR-V Hybrid: This offers all-wheel drive and a hybrid engine, only in its most luxurious version.

Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV: The particularity of this vehicle is that it is a plug-in hybrid, which allows it to deliver decent range in pure electric while offering all-wheel drive.

Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid: A small SUV offering all-wheel drive and a hybrid engine for excellent fuel economy.

Lexus NX Hybrid: A serious competitor to the Venza, but one that requires a significant premium in price when factoring in equipment.

Toyota RAV4 Hybrid: This offers all-wheel drive and a proven hybrid engine for excellent fuel economy – but it’s a bit smaller and less luxurious than the Venza.