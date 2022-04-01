• Organizers of the Vancouver Auto Show have decided to cancel their event for 2023.

• Officials point to supply-chain issues as the reason for their decision.

• The Vancouver Auto Show was the first Canadian event to be cancelled at the beginning of the pandemic.

Last week came news that Ford was withdrawing from all Canadian auto shows, joining a growing list of manufacturers pulling out of events in Canada in 2023.

Around the same time, organizers of the Calgary Auto Show pulled the plug on their 2023 event. Those behind the Vancouver Auto Show have now done the same.

In a statement issued late Tuesday, the New Car Dealers Association of British Columbia said that supply-chain issues plaguing the automotive industry are forcing cancellation of the show, which was scheduled for March 22-26 at the Vancouver Convention Centre West.

Automotive News first reported the news early this morning.

Obviously, considering the current context, the news is not a big surprise, but it is also disappointing for fans who have been deprived of car shows for several years now. The Montreal, Toronto and Quebec City events are going ahead, but in a reduced format.

Will auto shows return to something approaching their former glory? It’s doubtful, but we must remain optimistic. Shows change and that is the nature of things. We can only hope for a gradual resumption of activities over the next few years.