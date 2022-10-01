Photo: B.Charette Exterior design of 2023 Volkswagen ID.4

• Auto123 got in a first test drive of the 2023 Volkswagen ID.4.

• Volkswagen invited us to Tennessee to also visit the plant that is now manufacturing the ID.4.

Chattanooga, TN – At VW’s invitation, we had come down to Tennessee to drive the 2023 Volkswagen ID.4 crossover. But there was another motivation for the automaker to put on this event, as it took us on a tour of its Chattanooga plant, now assembling the EV to fulfill the needs of the North American market

This is of course good news for North American ID.4 buyers, especially those who have been waiting patiently for their vehicle, or even to add their name to the order list. Since July, the all-electric model introduced in 2021 has been manufactured in the brand's Tennessee plant.

This means that production (currently of 25 models per hour, but soon to become 45 models per hour) will be entirely dedicated to the United States, Canada and, to a lesser extent, Mexico.

Photo: Volkswagen 2023 Volkswagen ID.4 on grey colour

What's new for 2023

Visually, it will be quite difficult for you to see a difference between the 2022 and 2023 models, the notable differences having to do mostly with the trim offering.

A new Standard

For 2023, the ID.4 gets a new base model called the Standard, priced from $43,995 CAD. It comes with a smaller 62 kWh battery, which translates to a range of 336 km according to VW's estimates.

Then you have the two Pro versions of the ID.4 with an 82-kWh battery. The Pro version with rear-wheel drive offers a range of 443 km, the four-wheel drive version 410 km.

Otherwise, Volkswagen has added some new standard equipment, such as a 12-inch central touchscreen for all models, an automatic parking system and new seat covers with new colours to brighten up the interior. New wheels are also part of the changes for the 2023.

The ID.4 can be quickly recharged with both AC and DC power. The ID.4 Standard offers a fast DC charging speed of 140 kW, while the Pro models offer a fast DC charging speed of 170 kW. This allows all ID.4 Pro models to go from 10- to 80-percent charge vis DC fast charging in about 30 minutes.

Photo: B.Charette 2023 Volkswagen ID.4 on red color

The Pro AWD model is the customer’s choice

Volkswagen Canada confirms that 96 percent of Canadian buyers opt for the AWD version. Currently, 94 percent of all ID.4 models are sold in Quebec, British Columbia and Ontario. The new production plant in Tennessee will allow all Volkswagen dealers in Canada to sell the ID.4 by next year.

Same power

The two-wheel-drive version offers a single rear-mounted engine in rear-wheel-drive configuration and offers 201 hp. The two-motor, all-wheel-drive model offers 295 hp. Maximum towing capacity is 2700 lb.

Regenerative braking recovers energy when the vehicle slows down. However, Volkswagen still does not offer true single-pedal driving. There is a B drive mode that allows for more aggressive deceleration, but not a complete stop like single-pedal driving.

The ID.4 also retains its quieter feel than many electric models. No neck-snapping acceleration, thus. The two-wheel drive model takes almost 8 seconds to go from 0-100 km/h while the 4WD model does it in a more respectable 5.7 seconds.

As with the outgoing model, we enjoyed its comfort and smooth ride on our sunny day in Tennessee.

Photo: Volkswagen Interior design of 2023 Volkswagen 4.ID

A few more contemporary touches inside

There are a few touches to rejuvenate and brighten up the interior this year. The optional fixed glass panoramic roof extends over almost the entire roof surface; fortunately, an electric sunshade keeps the cabin from heating up on sunny days.

You also have a soft foam lining covering the upper part of the dashboard and the door interiors. New colour palettes enhance the premium interior experience, for instanc an optional white steering wheel, as well as upgraded stitching on the door panels.

The leatherette seating surfaces are perforated for comfort and feature a hexagonal pattern. You get a heated multi-function steering wheel on all versions. The driver's and front passenger's side a/c vents on all models feature a discreet chrome and gloss black trim.

The upscale interior is also highlighted by ten-colour ambient lighting.

Photo: Volkswagen Steering wheel of 2023 Volkswagen 4.ID

Technology always present

You get standard Front Collision Warning with Automatic Emergency Braking (Front Assist) with pedestrian and (new for 2023) cyclist detection, Active Blind Spot Detection (Side Assist), front and rear parking distance control and High Beam Control (Light Assist).

In addition, the IQ.DRIVE advanced driver assistance suite is standard on all 2023 ID.4 models, with Travel Assist 2.0 with adaptive cruise control, lane assist, adaptive cruise control with stop and go, traffic sign recognition and Emergency Assist 3.0.

New for 2023, ID.4 adds parking assist with memory parking and lane change assist as an upgrade to travel assist.

Photo: Volkswagen 2023 Volkswagen 4.ID from the back

The final word

Let's just hope Volkswagen keeps its promise to produce enough ID.4s to finally meet demand by the end of next year. That's what the folks at Volkswagen Canada are telling us. Let's hope so, because while the ID.4 is an interesting, spacious and well-built model, it's also hard to get your hands on one at the moment.

We like

Reasonable base price

Good passenger and cargo space

Comfortable

We like less

Infotainment system still a bit complicated

Some cheap plastics

2WD version lacks pep

The competition

Chevrolet Bolt EUV

Ford Mustang Mach-E

Hyundai Ioniq 5

Kia EV6

Nissan Ariya

Subaru Solterra (to come)

Tesla Model Y

Toyota Bz4x (to come)