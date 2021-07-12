Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Car Releases

VW Adds More-Affordable Version to the ID.4 Lineup for 2023

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE
2023 Volkswagen ID.4, front
Photo: Volkswagen
2023 Volkswagen ID.4, front

Volkswagen has shared details on the 2023 edition of the ID.4 electric crossover, production of which is now underway at the company’s plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

The biggest news for 2023 is, first of all, that VW plans to ramp production up to 7,000 units per month at the Chattanooga plant, meaning there could be some relief for buyers currently forced to wait months if not longer for their ID.4. For the 2023 model-year, Canadian models will all come from that assembly plant.

Otherwise, buyers of the 2023 get a new battery pack option, of 62-kWh capacity, which allows for a lower price of entry for the model. (the larger battery is of 82-kWh capacity). Take note that production of the ID.4 with that smaller battery only starts in Q4 of 2022.

Here’s Canadian pricing for it and the other variants in the product offering:

2023 ID.4 RWD w/62-kWh battery - $43,995 CAD MSRP
2023 ID.4 RWD w/82-kWh battery - $47,995 CAD MSRP
2023 ID.4 AWD w/82-kWh battery - $52,995 CAD MSRP

Output for the RWD model is pegged at 201 hp, with ID.4 Pro AWD models getting 295 hp to play with. Range has not been announced yet.

Browse cars for sale available near you

2023 Volkswagen ID.4, interior
Photo: Volkswagen
2023 Volkswagen ID.4, interior

Beyond that, there’s new standard technology including Intelligent Park Assist, 45w USB-C charging and 12-inch infotainment display for the inside and new seating with a “mélange” design blending recycled fabric centre sections with leatherette side bolsters, as well as new colours and trim possibilities and a new central console. Heated outer rear seats are now available as an option with certain packages.

There are additions to the suite of safety tech for 2023; it features Forward Collision Warning with Autonomous Emergency Braking (Front Assist) with pedestrian and (new for 2023) cyclist detection, active blind spot monitor (side assist), front and rear park distance control, and high beam control (light assist).

Furthermore, the advanced IQ.DRIVE driver assistance suite is standard on every ID.4 model, featuring travel assist 2.0 with adaptive cruise control, lane keeping system (lane assist), adaptive cruise control with stop and go, traffic sign recognition, and emergency assist 3.0. New for 2023, ID.4 adds park assist plus with memory parking and driver-initiated lane change functionality as an enhancement of travel assist.

Outside, VW has added three new wheel designs for all trims, including two different 20-inch options, gloss-black highlights on the front bumper and new colour options.

The 2023 ID.4 should start arriving at Canadian VW dealers this fall, though models with the 62-kWh battery won’t be among them initially; those should follow in the winter.

2023 Volkswagen ID.4, three-quarters rear
Photo: Volkswagen
2023 Volkswagen ID.4, three-quarters rear
Photos:Volkswagen
2023 Volkswagen ID.4 pictures
See the complete Gallery

You May Also Like

Slight Range Boost for 2022 Volkswagen ID.4

Slight Range Boost for 2022 Volkswagen ID.4

Volkswagen is giving its electric ID.4 crossover a range increase for 2022. The jump is smaller than hoped, but VW’s options may have been limited by the nee...

Improvements Already for the Volkswagen ID.4 for 2022

Improvements Already for the Volkswagen ID.4 for 2022

Volkswagen is already making some improvements to its ID.4 electric SUV for the 2022 model-year. Those mainly involve gains in range and increased battery ca...

Volkswagen ID.4: U.S. Production of 2023 Model Is Underway

Volkswagen ID.4: U.S. Production of 2023 Model Is Underway

Volkswagen announces the official start of U.S. production of its ID.4 electric SUV, this at the automaker’s plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee. By the end of t...

More Articles

From this author

Derek Boshouwers
Articles By
Derek Boshouwers
BMW X6
J.D. Power’s 2022 APEAL Study Shows Slight Dr...
Article
2020 Nissan Maxima SR
Nissan Confirms Maxima Will Be Gone Next Year
Article
2023 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
Mercedes-Benz Announces 2023 Sprinter Van for...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Volkswagen Plans Electric Pickup, SUV in North America Under Scout Banner
Volkswagen Plans Electric Pic...
Video
2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness Long-Term Review, Part 1
2022 Subaru Outback Wildernes...
Video
Cadillac Shows Celestiq All-Electric Luxury Show Car in Full
Cadillac Shows Celestiq All-E...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 