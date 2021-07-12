Photo: Volkswagen 2023 Volkswagen ID.4, front

Volkswagen has shared details on the 2023 edition of the ID.4 electric crossover, production of which is now underway at the company’s plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

The biggest news for 2023 is, first of all, that VW plans to ramp production up to 7,000 units per month at the Chattanooga plant, meaning there could be some relief for buyers currently forced to wait months if not longer for their ID.4. For the 2023 model-year, Canadian models will all come from that assembly plant.

Otherwise, buyers of the 2023 get a new battery pack option, of 62-kWh capacity, which allows for a lower price of entry for the model. (the larger battery is of 82-kWh capacity). Take note that production of the ID.4 with that smaller battery only starts in Q4 of 2022.

Here’s Canadian pricing for it and the other variants in the product offering:

2023 ID.4 RWD w/62-kWh battery - $43,995 CAD MSRP

2023 ID.4 RWD w/82-kWh battery - $47,995 CAD MSRP

2023 ID.4 AWD w/82-kWh battery - $52,995 CAD MSRP

Output for the RWD model is pegged at 201 hp, with ID.4 Pro AWD models getting 295 hp to play with. Range has not been announced yet.

Browse cars for sale available near you

Photo: Volkswagen 2023 Volkswagen ID.4, interior

Beyond that, there’s new standard technology including Intelligent Park Assist, 45w USB-C charging and 12-inch infotainment display for the inside and new seating with a “mélange” design blending recycled fabric centre sections with leatherette side bolsters, as well as new colours and trim possibilities and a new central console. Heated outer rear seats are now available as an option with certain packages.

There are additions to the suite of safety tech for 2023; it features Forward Collision Warning with Autonomous Emergency Braking (Front Assist) with pedestrian and (new for 2023) cyclist detection, active blind spot monitor (side assist), front and rear park distance control, and high beam control (light assist).

Furthermore, the advanced IQ.DRIVE driver assistance suite is standard on every ID.4 model, featuring travel assist 2.0 with adaptive cruise control, lane keeping system (lane assist), adaptive cruise control with stop and go, traffic sign recognition, and emergency assist 3.0. New for 2023, ID.4 adds park assist plus with memory parking and driver-initiated lane change functionality as an enhancement of travel assist.

Outside, VW has added three new wheel designs for all trims, including two different 20-inch options, gloss-black highlights on the front bumper and new colour options.

The 2023 ID.4 should start arriving at Canadian VW dealers this fall, though models with the 62-kWh battery won’t be among them initially; those should follow in the winter.