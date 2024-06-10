• Auto123 reviews the 2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E.

Now in its fourth year, the 2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E is positioning itself as the brand's spearhead in the electric SUV segment. Offering improvements in performance, technology and design, the 2024 edition aims to consolidate Ford's place in an increasingly competitive market.

2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E, front end | Photo: K.Soltani

2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E - What's new?

The 2024 version of the Mach-E features several notable improvements, such as a new rear engine (developed by Ford) that increases range to 515 km and significantly reduces recharging time. The model drops its GT Performance version in favor of an Enhanced Performance package, offering an additional 100 lb-ft of torque (700, rather than 600).

Ford also adds a new model to the range, the Rally.

2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E, side view | Photo: K.Soltani

Design of the 2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E – 8.0/10

On the outside, the Mach-E boasts sleek, modern lines, with aerodynamic wheels and a new styling package for the GT model, reinforcing its sporty look.

2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E, interior | Photo: K.Soltani

Inside

The cabin has been refined with higher-quality materials and a new layout of controls integrated with a 15.5-inch touchscreen, simplifying access to functionality.

2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E, steering wheel, multimedia screen | Photo: K.Soltani

Technology in the 2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E - 7.5/10

During a recent trip to the Charlevoix region, I had the opportunity to test the Mustang Mach-E's BlueCruise semi-autonomous driving system. After activating it, I quickly realized its ability to handle overtaking with remarkable fluidity, sparing me the usual tension of long journeys.

What impressed me most was BlueCruise's independence from pre-registered routes, unlike other systems. On most roads, the system worked flawlessly, allowing me to relax while remaining alert. However, as soon as my eyes left the road, I was reminded by the system to remain vigilant.

Another new feature for the 2024 Mach-E is access to Tesla's charger network, although an adapter is required. Our test vehicle didn't yet have its adapter.

2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E, front | Photo: K.Soltani

Powertrain of the 2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E - 7.5/10

The 2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E is equipped with a 91 kWh long-range battery, providing a range of up to 492 km in rear-wheel drive (RWD) configuration and 466 km in four-wheel drive (AWD). The GT model offers 480 hp and 600 lb-ft of torque, and the Enhanced Performance Package increases this to 700 lb-ft. These enhancements ensure acceleration from 0 to 97 km/h in just 3.6 seconds for the GT model.

Our model was the Mach-E Premium version with extended-range battery and all-wheel drive.

2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E, in profile | Photo: K.Soltani

Driving the 2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E - 8.0/10

The ride is enhanced by tuned suspension and Brembo brakes, offering a comfortable yet responsive experience, suitable for both urban and long-distance commutes.

Range

According to Ford, estimated range is 483 km in the best conditions. According to our measurements, in winter with near-freezing temperatures, we had a range of 465 km.

2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E, range displahy | Photo: K.Soltani

When we planned our getaway to Charlevoix with the Mustang Mach-E, we were sure we'd be able to reach destination 364 km away, given displayed available range of 492 km. Child's play. But once we had entered our destination into the GPS, we were in for a surprise: a mid-course recharge was required, the system told us. Call our enthusiasm tempered, slightly.

But that’s the thing with estimates. They’re estimates. Once on the road, the Mach-E's navigation system took over with precision. Despite our initial skepticism, the GPS had calculated an optimized route, taking highway fuel consumption into account. We arrived at the recharging point with the exact estimate of remaining km displayed, proving the effectiveness of the system's calculations.

This experience reinforced an important lesson: always enter your travel info in the GPS. This small gesture allows the system to take into account all the parameters needed to adjust the actual range and plan charging stops without any hassle. In any case, since we had to stop for dinner on both the outward and return journeys, it was easy to ensure that replenishment of both humans and machine would coincide.

2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E, three-quarters front | Photo: K.Soltani

2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E prices in Canada

- Mustang Mach-E Select 2024 - $54,190

- Mustang Mach-E Premium 2024 - $59,190

- Mustang Mach-E California Route 1 2024 - $67,190

- Mustang Mach-E GT Performance 2024 - $72,190

- Mustang Mach-E Rally 2024 - $74,995

Some of your questions about the Ford Mach-E 2024

Is the Mach-E equipped with autonomous driving features?

Yes, and it was developed in-house by Ford. BlueCruise enables drivers to drive on freeways without having to hold the steering wheel. This feature uses a combination of cameras, radar and other sensors to keep the vehicle centered in its lane and adjust speed according to surrounding traffic. BlueCruise does, however, require the driver to remain attentive to the road ahead, and to be ready to intervene at any moment.

What is the range of the standard battery?

For the 2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E, range varies according to battery type:

1. Standard 72 kWh battery: with this configuration, the Mach-E offers a range of up to 400 km.

2. 91 kWh long-range battery: This version significantly improves range, enabling it to travel up to 492 km on a single charge in rear-wheel drive (RWD) configuration. The four-wheel drive (AWD) version reduces this range slightly, offering up to 466 km.

Does the Mach-E offer Apple CarPlay and Android Auto?

Yes, both features can be accessed wirelessly. However, we encountered many problems with CarPlay in our Mach-E during our test week. This was the case with the connection, which was frequently interrupted. Problems persisted whether we were using Bluetooth or a wire. A little research on some forums revealed that some users noted that updating the vehicle's software or resetting the CarPlay settings could sometimes resolve these problems.

However, complaints persist about the general stability of CarPlay on some Ford models.

2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E, rear | Photo: K.Soltani

The final word

Our first experience with the Mach-E in 2021 had not been very conclusive; a subsequent adventure with the GT model had ended with a tow truck intervention, the vehicle refusing to start. It was with some reluctance that we approached the 2024 model.

To our surprise, the test exceeded our expectations. The 2024 edition boasts a much-improved finish, a pleasant ride and sufficient power for everyday use without the aggressiveness of the GT model.

It also offers generous space for four adults and their luggage, and with its robust range and rapid recharging time - from 10 to 80 percent power in just 36 minutes - it's ideal for both everyday use and road trips.

What's more, BlueCruise technology was particularly impressive during the test drive, for its efficiency and the confidence it instills, despite a few problems that have been reported recently. The system, which promises to improve still further, positions Ford as a major player in the field of semi-autonomous driving systems.

Competitors of the 2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E

- Chevrolet Equinox EV / Blazer EV

- Hyundai Ioniq 5

- Kia EV6

- Nissan Ariya

- Subaru Solterra

- Tesla Model Y

- Toyota bZ4X

- Volkswagen ID.4

2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E, frunk | Photo: K.Soltani

2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E, seating | Photo: K.Soltani