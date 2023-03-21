Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

2024 Acura Integra Type S to Offer 320 HP

The Acura thus edges out its Honda counterpart, the Civic Type R Automotive columnist: , Updated:

2024 Acura Integra Type S - Back end
2024 Acura Integra Type S - Back end
Photo: Acura

•    Acura confirms that its Integra Type S will offer 320 hp.

•    The 2024 Acura Integra Type S will be powered by a 2.0L 4-cylinder engine that also offers 315 lb-ft of torque.

•    The model will be officially unveiled at the Long Beach Grand Prix, taking place from April 14 to 16.

Acura is set to launch the Type S version of its Integra sedan next summer; obviously that is a moment much anticipated by performance enthusiasts. As expected, this performance Acura is eseentially a slightly more luxurious version of the Honda Civic Type R. 

And a little more powerful, too, now that we know how much horsepower its 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine will offer. Don't get too excited, though, because the difference is modest. 

The Acura Integra Type S will deliver 320 hp, 5 more than the Civic Type R which generates 315. Torque remains the same at 310 lb-ft. The transmission is a a six-speed manual gearbox. 

We also learned when the model will be introduced – and more divulged about its specifications will be more generous. That will happen during the Long Beach Grand Prix, set for the weekend of April 14-16. In principle, the car should be shown on Friday the 14th so that fans can admire it on site during the weekend. 

As for the design, we don't have many details so far, other than what we can see in the images Acura has released. We can discern larger fender flares to accommodate larger tires, and different accents will definitely give the vehicle a more aggressive look. 

Also visible is a carbon-fibre spoiler and mirror caps, as well as a large rear diffuser, three centrally placed exhaust tips and a Type S logo on the front fender. 

For the rest of the details, we’ll know more next month. And maybe before, if Acura does as expected and reveals a few more tidbits ahead of the official presentation of its flagship.
 

2024 Acura Integra Type S - Badging
2024 Acura Integra Type S - Badging
Photo: Acura

You May Also Like

The Acura Integra Type S Is Coming for 2024

The Acura Integra Type S Is Coming for 2024

Acura has confirmed that a Type S variant of its Integra will launch for the 2024 model-year. Here’s hoping it will be more than just a Honda Civic Type R cl...

2024 Honda Civic Hybrid: Return Confirmed, More Details Announced

2024 Honda Civic Hybrid: Return Confirmed, More Details A...

Honda has provided some details on the 2024 Civic Hybrid, all while confirming its return to North America. Elsewhere in the world, the model features a natu...

2023 Honda Civic Type R First Drive: A Very Intoxicating Second (Canadian) Edition

2023 Honda Civic Type R First Drive: A Very Intoxicating ...

The next-gen 2023 Honda Civic Type R is more restrained in appearance than the outgoing model, but it’s just as exhilarating on the road as before. Indeed, H...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
2022 Hyundai Kona N-Line
Hyundai Reiterates Commitment to Physical But...
Article
2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170
2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170: A Devili...
Article
A view of the interior of a tire when on the road
Video: This Is What happens Inside Your Tires...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

One Million Miles for this 2003 Honda Accord
One Million Miles for this 20...
Video
2024 Kia EV9 Teased Again Ahead of Reveal
2024 Kia EV9 Teased Again Ahe...
Video
IIHS Crash Tests Toughened in 2023
IIHS Crash Tests Toughened in...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 