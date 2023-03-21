2024 Acura Integra Type S to Offer 320 HP

2024 Acura Integra Type S - Back end Photo: Acura

• Acura confirms that its Integra Type S will offer 320 hp.

• The 2024 Acura Integra Type S will be powered by a 2.0L 4-cylinder engine that also offers 315 lb-ft of torque.

• The model will be officially unveiled at the Long Beach Grand Prix, taking place from April 14 to 16.

Acura is set to launch the Type S version of its Integra sedan next summer; obviously that is a moment much anticipated by performance enthusiasts. As expected, this performance Acura is eseentially a slightly more luxurious version of the Honda Civic Type R.

And a little more powerful, too, now that we know how much horsepower its 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine will offer. Don't get too excited, though, because the difference is modest.

The Acura Integra Type S will deliver 320 hp, 5 more than the Civic Type R which generates 315. Torque remains the same at 310 lb-ft. The transmission is a a six-speed manual gearbox.

We also learned when the model will be introduced – and more divulged about its specifications will be more generous. That will happen during the Long Beach Grand Prix, set for the weekend of April 14-16. In principle, the car should be shown on Friday the 14th so that fans can admire it on site during the weekend.

As for the design, we don't have many details so far, other than what we can see in the images Acura has released. We can discern larger fender flares to accommodate larger tires, and different accents will definitely give the vehicle a more aggressive look.

Also visible is a carbon-fibre spoiler and mirror caps, as well as a large rear diffuser, three centrally placed exhaust tips and a Type S logo on the front fender.

For the rest of the details, we’ll know more next month. And maybe before, if Acura does as expected and reveals a few more tidbits ahead of the official presentation of its flagship.

